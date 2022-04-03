Assembly Speaker Rendon discusses gas price rebate proposals
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the three gas price rebate plans brought forward by California Democrats.
Rendon presents the case for his joint proposal with California Senate Pro tem Toni Atkins. Rendon also gives his thoughts on two other proposals, including one from Gov. Gavin Newsom.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
