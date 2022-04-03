ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Assembly Member Alex Lee explains his AB 1638 amendments

By Inside California Politics
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0eUG_0eyLANVr00

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Alex Lee, D-San Jose, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his amendments to Assembly Member Kevin Kiley’s gas tax suspension bill.

Assembly Member Lee’s amendments in the Assembly Transportation Committee changed AB 1638 to add a tax for gas suppliers which would be passed down to consumers as a rebate.

Lee explains that new tax proposal and the long-term benefits Californians would see from it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Assembly Member Vince Fong discusses gas rebate proposals

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the three plans unveiled by Democrats to provide gas rebates to Californians. Fong also discussed the effort by Republicans in Sacramento to suspend the state’s gas tax for six months.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lee
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Assembly#Ab 1638#Californians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy