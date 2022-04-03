Assembly Member Alex Lee explains his AB 1638 amendments

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Alex Lee, D-San Jose, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his amendments to Assembly Member Kevin Kiley’s gas tax suspension bill.

Assembly Member Lee’s amendments in the Assembly Transportation Committee changed AB 1638 to add a tax for gas suppliers which would be passed down to consumers as a rebate.

Lee explains that new tax proposal and the long-term benefits Californians would see from it.

