Assembly Member Alex Lee explains his AB 1638 amendments
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Alex Lee, D-San Jose, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his amendments to Assembly Member Kevin Kiley’s gas tax suspension bill.
Assembly Member Lee’s amendments in the Assembly Transportation Committee changed AB 1638 to add a tax for gas suppliers which would be passed down to consumers as a rebate.
Lee explains that new tax proposal and the long-term benefits Californians would see from it.
