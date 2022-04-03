ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UT track & field honor Milligan runner Eli Cramer by painting “The Rock”

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn4Ed_0eyLA8MD00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just three days after Milligan cross country athlete Eli Cramer was tragically hit while running, the Tennessee track and field team honored the runner by painting “The Rock.”

The Volunteers painted the Knoxville landmark with plenty of motivational statements including “One Tennessee,” “Free Mileage,” and “Don’t be Afraid to be Different.”

The Rock has been a campus monument for over 50 years while painting the rock has been a tradition for students and faculty.

Cramer was a sophomore for the Buffs and he was one of the teams best runners after he broke the school’s 5K record at the NAIA National Championships earlier in March.

In addition to shattering records, he finished third at the 2021 national championship cross country team competition and was a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC selection for cross country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WJHL
WJHL

23K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJHL

KPD: Previously missing woman located

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that a woman at the center of a search has been located and is safe. The KPD stated that family members reported 23-year-old Elisha Killen missing after she had not been seen or heard from in over a week, and family were concerned […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Painting#Ut Track Field#Milligan Cross#Volunteers#All American#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Person on lawnmower hit by vehicle in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a person on a lawnmower was hit by a vehicle on Monday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Doak Hensley Road. A sheriff’s department lieutenant told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital, but was unsure of the extent of the […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy