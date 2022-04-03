ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Today’s Increased Racial Awareness, Bucks County Ties to ‘South Pacific’ Gain New Depth

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
Image via Joan Marcus, 2008 Lincoln Center Theater production, at rodgersandhammerstein.com.

Interracial love in "South Pacific" is a compelling plot point on race that carries meaning to the present day.

Highland Farm, now a B&B, was the Bucks County home of musical lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. His work, particularly with composer Richard Rodgers, daringly reinvented the Broadway musical. Their musical South Pacific, for example, pointedly denounced racism, a bold move for 1949. Grace Anne Alfiero, in the Doylestown Patch, reminds locals of the legacy of understanding Hammerstein left.

Highland Farm was Hammerstein’s home for the bulk of his collaborative years with Rodgers.

In the late 1940s, Hammerstein labored there, adapting Tales of the South Pacific for the stage. James Michener (another Bucks County resident of note) wrote the collection of short stories as a chronicle of World War II life in the Solomon Islands.

Rogers and Hammerstein unified the threads into a plot-driven narrative that centered on two love stories that were deeply affected by bigotry — one tragically so.

It was a daring move for the late 1940s, as the U.S. grappled with postwar segregation issues.

The musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1950. Despite objections from audiences in the southern U.S. states, Rodgers and Hammerstein remained unapologetic about its message.

In 1958, it was adapted for a film that was nominated for three Academy Awards.

The piece’s resonance continues to today, as numerous revivals of South Pacific have touched audiences deeply since its long-ago opening.

More on Highland Farm and its importance to South Pacific is at the Doylestown Patch.

