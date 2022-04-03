Rose-Hulman Softball sweeps Oberlin
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman Softball squad swept Oberlin on Sunday afternoon. The Engineers won the first game 16-6 and continued their offensive explosion, taking the second game 9-4. They improve to 13-5 and go to Defiance (Ohio) next Saturday for a double header starting at 1 pm ET.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0