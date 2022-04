The University of Iowa search committee announced three finalists for the next ombudsperson, according to Iowa Now. Lon Moeller was the final candidate announced on Thursday and has been the senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, since 2018. He previously worked in various positions at the UI from 2001-2018, including associate provost for undergraduate education and the dean of the University College.

