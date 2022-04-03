ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaelic Roots Concert Celebrates Seán Ó Riada and Irish Tradition

By Erin Pender
Cover picture for the articleSpeeding fiddles and graceful whistles of Ireland filled Gasson Hall for the Gaelic Roots concert, titled “Remembering Seán Ó Riada and Ceoltóirí Chualann.”. Sponsored by the Boston College Irish Studies department, the concert on March 31 celebrated the work of Seán Ó Riada, an influential Irish composer who popularized traditional Irish...

