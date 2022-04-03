ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

10 Weather: A few afternoon storms possible Monday

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight will stay comfortable with lows...

www.wtsp.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
WINKNEWS.com

A few strong storms possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning

A warmer afternoon is expected as high temperatures reach the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Our winds will occasionally be breezy, making for light to moderate chop within our bays. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin forming inland after lunchtime. These will likely weaken around sunset. The second round...
FORT MYERS, FL
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
