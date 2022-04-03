ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' Coordinating Grammys Style Will Make You *Purple* The Group Even Harder

Cover picture for the articleThey don’t need permission to look this good. BTS is ready to set Las Vegas on fire with four Permission to Dance...

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
Jungkook
BTS V Caught Smoking at 64th Grammy Awards: Fans Come To His Defense

Fans seem to have mixed feelings about BTS V smoking, but many defend him. BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and put everyone in awe with their stunning presence and incredible performance. But aside from the surprising so-called flirting scene between V and Olivia Rodrigo and the group's possible collaboration with Lady Gaga, V's smoking scene made some noise.
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
Lady Gaga Was the Epitome of Class When She Held SZA’s Dress at the Grammys

Lady Gaga may have gone home with a Grammy at last night's ceremony, but her true shining moment was when she extended a classy gesture to fellow singer SZA. It all happened when Doja Cat and SZA won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (a category in which Gaga was also nominated). Due to a torn ligament in her foot, SZA used crutches as she made her way to the stage. And true to form, Lady Gaga immediately knelt to the ground and collected the train of SZA's Jean Paul Gaultier gown and held it as SZA made her way to the mic. (The moment can be seen 20 seconds into the video below.)
Watch BTS' J-Hope's Swift Recovery After Tripping On The Grammys Stage

The Grammys were generous to viewers and did not force them to stay up until 11:50 p.m. ET to see BTS’ performance of “Butter.” But even though the boy band was allowed to perform during the show’s first hour, the performance was not entirely flawless. Fans might have blinked and missed it, but J-Hope actually fell in the middle of the 2022 Grammys. Luckily, he made a quick recovery.
Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.
Kourtney And Travis Reportedly Got Married In A Secret Ceremony In Vegas

Congratulations are in order for the hottest couple in Calabasas! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas, according to an April 5 TMZ report. The two reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony at 1:30 a.m. on April 4, mere hours after Barker brought the house down with his performance at the Grammys. Us Weekly and People also confirmed the elopement rumors on April 5.
Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
