BTS' Coordinating Grammys Style Will Make You *Purple* The Group Even Harder

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO