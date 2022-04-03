ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Newsround at 50: Five memorable moments as Newsround celebrates anniversary

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Craven’s Newsround burst onto screens in 1972, and...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Craven
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals incredible transformation ahead of the Oscars

Kelly Ripa is taking her award season preparations very seriously, and now some fans think she might have taken things too far. Live with Kelly and Ryan released an exciting teaser promoting their After Oscar show out the Monday following the Academy Awards, to discuss all things winners, red carpet looks, and surprises of the night.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer celebrates exciting career move - 'What a treat'

Dylan Dreyer recently left her Weekend Today post so she could focus on family life but she couldn't resist a hosting gig which she couldn't be more excited for. The mom-of-three shared her news on Instagram as she revealed her upcoming career venture. Alongside a clip of herself presenting, she...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Big Way Abbott Elementary Is Crushing It Outside Of TV

While it has never really been easy to launch a new television show, as we all know, there is now way more competition for audience eyeballs than ever before. So, it was a very pleasant surprise when ABC’s freshman comedy, Abbott Elementary, debuted in December and basically became an instant hit. The series recently nabbed an early renewal for Season 2, and now we know that there are some big ways that Abbott Elementary is also crushing the competition outside of TV.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsround
The Independent

Photographer at Philip’s memorial reveals he was told not to photograph Queen before she was seated

The only official photographer who documented the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service last week has revealed how the event unfolded when Prince Andrew was given a surprisingly prominent role.The service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 29 March saw the Duke of York make his first public appearance since he reached a settlement on his sexual assault case in the US.Andrew settled the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. He previously denied ever meeting her and has vehemently denied the allegations.Despite having stepped back from public duties, Andrew...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What The Cameras Don't Show You On Great British Bake Off

Fuelled in equal measure by Paul Hollywood's icy blue gaze, and the heart-stopping thrills that accompany every challenge, "The Great British Bake Off" (known as "The Great British Baking Show" for those stateside) has become an international phenomenon. Throughout the past 12 seasons, viewers have been privy to a gripping and wide-ranging array of tent-based drama, from the dark cloud of Bingate, which still haunts the British psyche today, to more pleasant moments, like the stunning BLT Illusion cake baked by Season 8's Stephen Carter-Bailey. When revisiting iconic moments like these, it is little wonder that "The Bake Off" has captivated many throughout the world.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Cat Deeley shares unexpected announcement - and fans are thrilled

Cat Deeley has announced that she is returning for a brand new season of the American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance - and fans are thrilled. Taking to Instagram to share the news, the presenter posted a promo photo from the upcoming season 17 alongside the caption: "We're back! So excited to be returning to #SYTYCD for a brand-new season! Don’t miss the premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th!@itsjojosiwa @matthewmorrison @sir_twitch_alot @RealityClubFox."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BBC Studios Pacts With Discovery for ‘This is MY House,’ ‘The Great Sewing Bee’ Italian Versions

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios’ BAFTA nominated amateur sewing competition format “The Great Sewing Bee” from Love Productions and “This is MY House,” the guessing game from Expectation, will be adapted for Discovery in Italy. The six-part Italian version of “The Great Sewing Bee,” is produced locally by Blu Yazmine and will stream air on Discovery June in June, followed by Real Time in the fall. Known locally as “Tailor Made – Chi ha la stoffa?,” the competition hosted by Tommaso Zorzi follows a group of competitors who will race against the clock in three sewing challenges...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Chase': Multiple Hosts Exit ABC Game Show

The Chase is going to look a bit different come next season. Decider reported that two of the "chasers" — Ken Jennings and Mark "The Beast" Labbett — would be leaving the show. Not only are they leaving the series, but The Chase is bringing in new chasers to join the show including a former Jeopardy! champion.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

GMA's Amy Robach causes a stir with adorable throwback picture

Amy Robach has wowed fans with a new picture that shows her as a young girl with a brilliant seventies bowl cut. The picture also featured the Good morning America star's brother Eric, who had a matching look, and Amy captioned the post: "Bowl cut buddies," adding the hashtags 'Throwback Tuesday' and 'sorry Eric'.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy