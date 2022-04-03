Newsround at 50: Five memorable moments as Newsround celebrates anniversary

Fuelled in equal measure by Paul Hollywood's icy blue gaze, and the heart-stopping thrills that accompany every challenge, "The Great British Bake Off" (known as "The Great British Baking Show" for those stateside) has become an international phenomenon. Throughout the past 12 seasons, viewers have been privy to a gripping and wide-ranging array of tent-based drama, from the dark cloud of Bingate, which still haunts the British psyche today, to more pleasant moments, like the stunning BLT Illusion cake baked by Season 8's Stephen Carter-Bailey. When revisiting iconic moments like these, it is little wonder that "The Bake Off" has captivated many throughout the world.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO