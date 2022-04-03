Addison Rae and Omer Fedi Bring PDA to Their Red Carpet Debut

Saweetie arrived on the 2022 Grammys red carpet wearing a custom fuchsia Valentino look, which drew inspiration from Pierpaolo Piccioli's fall 2022 collection that exclusively focused on the powerful pink shade. The rapper's three-piece ensemble — consisting of a bow-adorned bralette, opera-length gloves, and a full skirt — is a slight modification on the second look from Piccioli's latest offering. The Valentino team reportedly turned it around for the singer in just one week, according to E!'s live coverage of the 2022 red carpet. During her E! interview, Saweetie said that the look is "representing her crown chakra." She accessorized with a Messika choker full of pear-shaped diamonds, diamond-encrusted bangles by Dena Kemp, and stud earrings, contributing to a fully glamorous moment.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO