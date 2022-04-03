ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning’s Brian Elliott shows confidence in net despite loss

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago

TAMPA — Montreal defenseman Corey Schueneman grabbed a rebound off goaltender Jake Allen during the first period Saturday night against the Lightning.

He moved the puck up-ice to forward Joel Armia, who fought through traffic and passed to teammate Christian Dvorak. The Montreal forward skated down the left side and fired a shot on Brian Elliott that Dvorak was all but sure would slip past the Lightning goaltender.

But Elliott, hugging the opposite side of the crease, pushed off to block Dvorak’s shot. The move was more complex than just an average save.

After Dvorak had shot, Elliott sprawled out to his right, kicking his right leg up in the air and forming a 90-degree angle. Eliott’s a windmill-like motion deflected the puck behind the net, preserving Tampa Bay’s two-goal lead.

“That (save) was awesome, that was amazing,” said Bobby “The Chief” Taylor, an analyst for Lightning games on Bally Sports Sun and a former backup goaltender in the NHL in the ’70s. “I stood up (after the save) and went, ‘Oh, yeah!’ ”

And while not all of Elliott’s saves Saturday required that kind of maneuver, every one was vital, despite the Lightning’s eventual 5-4 shootout loss. The backup goaltender — making his first start since an overtime win in Detroit on March 26 — had 27 saves against Montreal, including 15 in the first period.

“He was our best player tonight,” coach Jon Cooper said.

And Cooper wasn’t alone in his assessment of the journeyman goaltender, who turns 37 on Saturday.

“I thought ‘Moose’ was outstanding for us tonight,” center Anthony Cirelli said. “He kept us in the game the whole time.”

Elliott’s consistency has played a key role in the Lightning’s success when All-Star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has needed a break. In 13 starts, Elliott has helped the team acquire 17 points in 10 games, posting a 7-3-3 record this season.

Taylor said he has been impressed with Elliott’s demeanor when he plays despite inconsistencies in starts.

“When you’re playing once a week, or once every 10 days, it’s really hard,” Taylor said. “The mental part of it is the toughest. You have to really be sharp and have great confidence.”

Elliott has 342 saves on 375 shots this season, averaging 2.49 goals against per game. His .912 save percentage (on seven wins) comes in just under Vasilevskiy’s .919 save percentage (on 35 wins).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0eyL7QYS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk3kq_0eyL7QYS00
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) makes a save during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) [ JASON BEHNKEN | AP ]

Among the 61 goaltenders who, going into Sunday, had not played more than 20 games this season, Elliott’s seven wins on 13 starts ranks seventh.

Elliott has played on the tail end of back-to-back games six times this season — four starts were on the front end. With two more sets of back-to-back games this month, he’s all but assured of at least 15 starts this season.

He has earned the playing time.

Saturday’s shootout loss had, as Cooper put it, “egregious mental errors” by the Lightning’s skaters, who twice surrendered two-goal leads to Montreal.

In Elliott’s start on March 26 in Detroit, he made eight saves on the power play en route to a 2-1 overtime win. His lone hiccup was a shot that slipped under his arm and trickled past the goal line.

“I think that what he’s done over the past half-dozen games, and probably more,” Taylor said, “has been a tremendous boost to this team because now they don’t have any qualms about playing him at all, (or) they shouldn’t anyway.”

It’s a busy month — 16 games in April — as the postseason push continues. The Lightning are third in the Atlantic Division with 93 points behind first-place Florida (102) and Toronto (93), which holds the tiebreak over Tampa Bay with more regulation wins. Having Elliott should give Tampa Bay some comfort, Taylor said.

“He’s given the coaches confidence in resting Vasy a little bit more this final month,” Taylor said. “We’re in the business of winning … and if you don’t have confidence in that second guy, you don’t play him very often. So now what they have is ... a guy they know is going to give them a game like we saw (Saturday).”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

62K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

Rays not too worried despite Austin Meadows’ early exit

BRADENTON — Normally, a key player leaving a spring training game with an injury in the final days leading up to the season opener would be a major cause for concern. But Rays manager Kevin Cash said they are not too worried about outfielder/DH Austin Meadows, who exited Sunday’s game against the Pirates after the first inning due to tightness in both quad muscles.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Brian Elliott
Person
Christian Dvorak
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay braces for possible severe afternoon storm

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into Tampa Bay mid- to late afternoon Saturday, and there is a chance of damaging winds, large hail, tornados or a waterspout. Meteorologist John McMichael of the National Weather Service in Ruskin said a stationary front sitting across the Florida peninsula this...
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Lowe hoping to flip script, become ‘Playoff Brandon’

PORT CHARLOTTE — Brandon Lowe didn’t want his woeful showing in the Rays’ lone playoff series to gnaw at him throughout the longer-than-expected offseason. So, the day after the American League East champions were eliminated by the wild-card Red Sox, Lowe asked major league operations coordinator Bobby Kinne for a through breakdown of how he broke down so badly.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Stanley Cup#Montreal#Tampa Bay#Bally Sports Sun
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning fall to Montreal in shootout

TAMPA — Just like their interim coach Martin St. Louis, the Montreal Canadiens refused to give up on the ice. So it was fitting Saturday night that the Canadiens — playing their first game at Amalie Arena since St. Louis, the former Lightning star, took over — twice fought back from a two-goal deficit and defeated Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

How Mike Zunino made all the Rays happy

PORT CHARLOTTE — Mike Zunino did have a personal reason for making the drive from Gainesville that mid-February day, wanting to check out some possible in-season rental homes. But since he was going to be in the Tampa Bay area for the day, Zunino figured he might as well...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rob Gronkowski: I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now’

TAMPA ― Rob Gronkowski hasn’t ruled out returning to the Bucs to play another season, but at the very least he’s in no hurry to do so. The team begins its voluntary offseason workout program next week, and the tight end didn’t even want to catch passes from Tom Brady at a charity event over the weekend for fear he might get the itch to begin training for the upcoming NFL season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Toronto’s Auston Matthews nets hat trick as Lightning falter

TAMPA — Going into Monday night’s game against Toronto, the Lightning talked about Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews’ greatness as a goal scorer. Then the Lightning proceeded to give the league’s leader too much open space in front of the net, and Matthews made the Lightning pay by notching a hat trick in sending them to a 6-2 loss.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tampa Bay Times

No more messing around, it’s time for Kucherov to show up

TAMPA — A funny thing happened on Nikita Kucherov’s way to rescuing the Lightning:. It hasn’t been a dramatic, or calamitous, fall. And I certainly wouldn’t say the fault rests entirely with Kucherov. But you typically expect a positive nudge when your best player returns to the lineup, and we have not seen that often enough with Kucherov.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy