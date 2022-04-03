ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vizzina shines at Elite 11 Regional Atlanta, talks Clemson ahead of Monday's visit

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Clemson Insider was on hand at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta to check out some big-time quarterback prospects. Among them was Briarwood Christian (AL) four-star Christopher Vizzina, who reached the Elite 11 finals with his performance at Carrollton High School on Sunday.

In a one-on-one interview following Sunday’s event, Vizzina spoke with TCI about Sunday’s performance and updated his recruitment ahead of an important unofficial visit to Clemson Monday.

“I felt like I put my best stuff on display,” Vizzina said Sunday afternoon. “It was a long day, but I pushed through it. Being around here with all these guys, kids that I can really relate to, and people that really want to be great at the quarterback position really stood out. I had a lot of fun.”

“It means the world,” he said of reaching the finals. “Being in middle school, I remember watching all the YouTube videos about this experience and thinking ‘I want to be doing that one day.’ It’s been a long journey to this point, but I’m really thankful and really blessed. It’s been awesome.”

Vizzina felt like he improved and walked away from Carrollton a better quarterback, after having an opportunity to be put through drills by the likes of Quincy Avery, former University of Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner and other well-rounded quarterback coaches from across the country.

Vizzina will make the three-hour trip from Carrollton to Clemson, as he plans on taking in spring practice on Monday, April 4. This will mark his first time back on campus, since he was at the program’s Elite Junior Day on Saturday, Jan. 29.

“This is gonna be my fourth time (on campus), so I’m not sure if I can see much more, but this trip is really about the practice,” Vizizina said. “I’ve seen everything but a practice. Really just gonna be hanging out with all the players, sitting in the meetings and kind of seeing what it would be like. I might sit in on a business class, we’ll see. It should be a lot of fun.”

Has Vizzina heard anything new from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“Same stuff,” he said. “Coach (Brandon) Streeter and Coach (Dabo) Swinney are both talking to me all the time. I know they’re both really excited that I’m going up there and we’re gonna have a bunch of fun.”

