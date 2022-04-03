ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

‘I want my son back:’ Mother of Utopia shooting victim still searches for justice

By Abigail Cloutier
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday, April 3 marks one year since a shooting at Utopia that injured two and killed Charles Allen , whose killer has not yet been identified.

First News spoke to Allen’s mother at a memorial for her son at the nightclub.

“I want my son back,” said Aleesha Foster — a mother’s plea a year after her son was killed at Utopia.

He was performing for a crowd of several hundred when he was shot. Foster said when she first got the call, she didn’t believe it was real.

“I ran every red light coming here that night and this whole parking lot was lit up,” said Foster.

Youngstown police said Allen is believed to be the target of the shooting. Allen was free on bond and awaiting trial on multiple charges at the time. Allen was found on the floor of the club.

“I yelled for my son outside Utopia, and while they brought my son out I was calling his name. He turned, he looked at me and I tried to grab my son, and the police officer grabbed me until they put my son in the back of the ambulance,” said Foster.

Hundreds of people flooded out of the bar, and when officers arrived there were still shots being fired.

Cellphone video showed a scene that appeared chaotic with people yelling as police gave orders to the crowd. Officers found casings from two different weapons at the scene but did not recover a gun.

“I want my son to get justice. It’s a year now. Nothing. Nobody has been brought forward,” said Foster.

Foster said she became an ordained minister to help other families who have lost children and other family members to gun violence. She said she thinks of her son every day and tries to continue his legacy by helping to take care of his seven children — the youngest who is just five months old.

“I love you, son,” said Foster.

Detective Jason Simon confirmed there are no new details on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Youngstown police.

Comments / 6

Floydian
2d ago

all those people there and nobody seen nothing. it's amazing how steet cred is with more than coming forward. just show how much they care for one another.

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
