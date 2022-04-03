ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia City Council to discuss the roll cart ban Monday night

By Leila Mitchell
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Monday night, Columbia City Council will discuss undoing a ban on roll carts for trash collection.

Some Columbia residents are concerned that the cities current way of trash collection is expensive, unsafe and creates a mess. They think roll carts could help solve some of the cities trash issues.

In 2016, voters approved the ban to stop the city from allowing Columbia residents to use roll cart bins for trash collection, 17,728 votes were in favor and 15,214 opposing. This ban restricted city council from moving forward in any way on roll carts.

Six years later, some city residents are ready to bring them back.

"I think it would be great to get the trash cans back," said Shell Cook, a Columbia resident.

Cook said the current system of putting city-logo bags on the curb causes problems.

"I've always had an issue a getting my trash down my driveway and also living close to the woods dealing with animals getting in my trash," Cook said.

Other residents said there is concern it can cause injuries for trash collectors.

"For collectors that have to pick up the trash it's safer for them so they don't have to worry about picking up bags with things that might injure them," a Columbia resident that asked to stay anonymous said.

This is not the city's first discussion on roll carts. In July of 2020, the city voted 3-3 in favor of holding a special election on the issue.

Council members Betsy Peters, Mike Trap, Ian Thomas, and Matt Pitzer were in support of holding a special election on roll carts, while Mayor Treece, council members Pat Fowler, and Karl Skala were against it.

Ultimately, the council voted to not hold the special election and the ban remained.

If council doesn't approve to roll back the ban tomorrow, voters will decide on the issue on August 2nd during a special election.

