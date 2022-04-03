Isla Vista’s Deltopia weekend finishes with a total of six arrests and 40 citations

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – With Sunday marking the end of Isla Vista's Deltopia weekend, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the total number of arrests and incidents from the weekend-long event.

In total, the sheriff's office reported six arrests, 40 citations and 18 reports for the whole weekend.

No serious injuries have been reported from the weekend as of Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the "peak" of the event, the sheriff's office said officers made three arrests, 20 citations and 11 reports – almost the same numbers as Friday's report.

Also on Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department declared a multi-casualty incident (MCI) in Isla Vista because of multiple severe traumas and medical emergencies.

"By declaring an MCI, first responders and the hospitals are able to triage and transport multiple patients to different hospitals more efficiently," said Daniel Bertucelli, SBCFD spokesperson.

The fire department rescinded the MCI just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, the first night of Deltopia, officers made three arrests, 20 citations, seven reports and responded to one traffic collision.

The sheriff's office reported normal levels of service calls on Sunday afternoon.

