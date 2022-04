Nivaldo Rodriguez can pitch as a starter or a reliever. He did both last season for the Toledo Mud Hens. He’ll begin this season as a starter — and not just any starter. The right-handed hurler from Venezuela will be on the mound Tuesday when the Mud Hens open the 2022 campaign against the Rochester Red Wings in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

