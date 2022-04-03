Evening forecast- David Stoltz

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yesterday’s wildfire near the Nebraska-Kansas border burned roughly 14 square miles. Warm weather, very dry air and windy conditions yesterday made it a perfect storm for wildfires and the need for the red flag warnings. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) here in Hastings, we have had 7 red flag warning days this year that included at least part of the Tri-cities. when the NWS issues these warnings, you will see a map like the one below from, issued yesterday, broadcast on the news or online at the NWS website. The counties highlighted in pink were in the red flag warning area yesterday which included Jewell county-Kansas where the fire originated. Other maps issued by the NWS include both relative humidity values and wind gust forecasts for the region during the anticipated time frame of greatest risk.
Comments / 0