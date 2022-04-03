ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Evening forecast- David Stoltz

KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere had already been nearly ten red flag warnings issued in 2022, and Mike Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KRDO

Monday evening forecast update. Impactful storm moves in Wednesday

It's going to be a pleasant evening in Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s so bundle up as you head out Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a gorgeous day across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will begin to see clouds increase by Wednesday ahead of our next system which will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area. Rain starts initially but will change over to snow Wednesday night. Higher elevations like Woodland Park and the Palmer Divide will see mostly or all snow with this system.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Wednesday At 10: David Payne's Spring Severe Weather Forecast

A very rare back-to-back La Nina as well as back-and-forth temperatures during winter. How will these impact severe weather this spring? Chief Meteorologist David Payne is analyzing the data. He’ll let you know what spring could have in store, Wednesday night at 10:00.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Red Flag Warning Criteria

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yesterday’s wildfire near the Nebraska-Kansas border burned roughly 14 square miles. Warm weather, very dry air and windy conditions yesterday made it a perfect storm for wildfires and the need for the red flag warnings. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) here in Hastings, we have had 7 red flag warning days this year that included at least part of the Tri-cities. when the NWS issues these warnings, you will see a map like the one below from, issued yesterday, broadcast on the news or online at the NWS website. The counties highlighted in pink were in the red flag warning area yesterday which included Jewell county-Kansas where the fire originated. Other maps issued by the NWS include both relative humidity values and wind gust forecasts for the region during the anticipated time frame of greatest risk.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

High winds Wednesday - Thursday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The severity of the wind and dry condition cannot be stressed enough over the next couple of days. And with the dry conditions, we’ll collectively hold our breath until the winds die down later in the week. A HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect on Wednesday as wind spreeds increase and reach their peak from roughly the forenoon into the afternoon. Northwest winds will be sustained a 30 to 40 mph with the gusts across the state ranging from 45 mph in the east to 50 to 65 mph central to the pontential of 65 to perhaps 70 mph in the far west. With these types of gusts there will be instances of tree damage, perhaps power outages, but there is also the potential in those areas where the gusts are strongest for the possibility of structural damage. The winds may marginally relax Wednesday night, but on Thursday but will pick back up to similar velocities again on Thursday.
City
Hastings, NE
KSNB Local4

Unusual amount of Red Flag Warnings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been a dry and windy start to the year in central Nebraska, and it’s created some dangerous fire weather conditions. There had already been nearly ten red flag warnings issued in 2022, and Mike Moritz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings says it probably won’t be the last of them either.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

KSNB/NBC and MeTV Nebraska to complete move to new signal Wednesday

BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (KSNB) - On Wednesday, April 6, KSNB/NBC and MeTV Nebraska will complete the move to a new broadcast transmitter in Beaver Crossing, NE. KSNB and MeTV are available now on their permanent locations on UHF Channel 24 (virtual channels 4.1 and 4.2), along with ION (4.3). Beginning Wednesday, their temporary locations on VHF Channel 10 will no longer be available. If you live in Lincoln or surrounding areas and watch television over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to rescan to ensure you are receiving the channels properly.
BEAVER CROSSING, NE
KSNB Local4

Local4 viewer spots rare Whooping Crane near Doniphan

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - At least one whooping crane has stopped in Nebraska during its migration north. Local4 viewer Adam Schuldt took these pictures Saturday just north of Doniphan. A spokesperson at the Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center verified the photos to Local4 Monday. The Crane Trust said the...
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Wind and dry conditions fuel fire in Kansas

BURR OAK, KS. (KSNB) - Firefighters from Nebraska and Kansas worked through the night into today to try and control a blaze just south of the border. On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Hastings called Jewell County Dispatch informing them of a hot spot about three miles west of Burr Oak, Kansas.
BURR OAK, KS

