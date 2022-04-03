Evening forecast- David Stoltz

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The severity of the wind and dry condition cannot be stressed enough over the next couple of days. And with the dry conditions, we’ll collectively hold our breath until the winds die down later in the week. A HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect on Wednesday as wind spreeds increase and reach their peak from roughly the forenoon into the afternoon. Northwest winds will be sustained a 30 to 40 mph with the gusts across the state ranging from 45 mph in the east to 50 to 65 mph central to the pontential of 65 to perhaps 70 mph in the far west. With these types of gusts there will be instances of tree damage, perhaps power outages, but there is also the potential in those areas where the gusts are strongest for the possibility of structural damage. The winds may marginally relax Wednesday night, but on Thursday but will pick back up to similar velocities again on Thursday.

16 HOURS AGO