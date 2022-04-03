ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death.

The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a farmer in a field on the 2000 block of SR-753.

Conaway was identified by the sheriff’s office and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.

NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after Madison County crash

MT. STERLING, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on US-62 just over the Madison County line. According to the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 5:55 p.m. on US-62 approximately 1/2 mile north of the Fayette County line in […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
