No. 32 Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 10 Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest to offer a talented prospect from the Peach State. Martavious Collins, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Rome High School in Rome, Ga. announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from head coach sam pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas‼️ @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Mansell247 @FootballRome @TomLoy247 @CoachHazelray @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Mn1bHp0qp4 — Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 5, 2022 According to 247sports, Arkansas is the 10th school to offer Collins. In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee join other programs such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State in offering a scholarship to the rising senior. Collins plays a mix of tight end and wide receiver. In his sophomore campaign in 2021, caught 21 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Rome Wolves. Arkansas has offered 14 wide receivers as well as 6 tight ends for the 2024 cycle according to 247sports. Although signing day for this class is still two years away, the Razorbacks have one commit from the class of 2024, that’s running back Braylen Russell from Hot Springs, Ark.

ROME, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO