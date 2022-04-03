ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 32 Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 10 Georgia

By Victoria Guerra
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 32 University of Arkansas women’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 10 Georgia on Sunday. With the loss, the Razorbacks fall to 12-7 overall and 5-4 in Southeastern conference play. On court three in doubles, Kelly Keller and Indianna did...

