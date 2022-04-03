Crews respond to structure fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flames tore through a multiple-unit home Sunday evening and crews have been working for hours to try and put the blaze out.

The fire broke out at a five-unit home in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

First responders responded to a working structure fire that broke out around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Flames and smoke were visible for miles. North Washington Street was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.







“Devastated, like we have nothing, everything is gone. All of our stuff, everything is gone. We have nowhere to go, this is insane,” said Jasmine Fryar, fire victim. “This is not a fun feeling at all. To literally watch everything you own go up in flames.”

Everyone that was inside, made it out of the building safely. Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire as crews work to get the smoke and flames extinguished.

This is an ongoing incident and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.

