Wilkes-barre, PA

Crews respond to structure fire in Wilkes-Barre

By Nico Rossi, Madonna Mantione
 2 days ago

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flames tore through a multiple-unit home Sunday evening and crews have been working for hours to try and put the blaze out.

The fire broke out at a five-unit home in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

First responders responded to a working structure fire that broke out around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Flames and smoke were visible for miles. North Washington Street was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Push to install smoke, carbon monoxide detectors
“Devastated, like we have nothing, everything is gone. All of our stuff, everything is gone. We have nowhere to go, this is insane,” said Jasmine Fryar, fire victim. “This is not a fun feeling at all. To literally watch everything you own go up in flames.”

Everyone that was inside, made it out of the building safely. Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire as crews work to get the smoke and flames extinguished.

This is an ongoing incident and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.

YourErie

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
News Channel 34

Man texts kids from deadly pile-up while pinned under a tractor-trailer

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is reopened, as the death toll rises after Monday’s chain-reaction crash. The coroner now confirms six people died in that pileup in Foster Township. Whiteout conditions swallowed Interstate 81 Monday morning causing the chain-reaction crash. State police say a total of 80 vehicles, 39 […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Deadly ATV crash in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A deadly ATV crash took place in Lackawanna County on Saturday. The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that a 38-year-old woman from Jermyn was killed when the ATV she was riding in overturned into a large puddle. Dozens of first responders were called to the scene around...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
