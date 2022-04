It’s a funny thing to look a person in the eye and tell them with all the kindness in the world that it’s your sincere wish for them not to be in Birmingham any longer. The unofficial motto of the city is, after all, “It’s nice to have you in Birmingham.” It is painted on murals. We put it on beer koozies and T-shirts. Southern hospitality is Birmingham’s thing.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO