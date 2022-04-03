Chrissy Teigen Turns Heads In Bright Pink Strapless Gown At 2022 Grammy Awards: Photos

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen looked incredible on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards in a bright pink gown, as she posed for gorgeous photos.

Chrissy Teigen, 36, turned heads in a gorgeous fashion choice at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Apr. 3! The pretty model showed off in a pink strapless dress that was reminiscent of the bridesmaids dress Jennifer Aniston wore as Rachel Green in Friends, and we love it.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Chrissy’s appearance at this year’s Grammys is an important one since her husband John Legend was a large part of Grammy week due to being honored for his achievements with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award. The singer received the prestigious honor during the inaugural Black Music Collective event on Apr. 2 and it was a true testament to how he’s worked hard as an artist, philanthropist, and activist over the years.

Last month, shortly after it was announced that John would be getting the award, Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy, released a statement. “It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award. John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled,” the statement read.

Chrissy Teigen, alongside husband John Legend, at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

When Chrissy and John are not making headlines for attending fancy events or making a mark on the music industry, they’re doing so for their loving marriage and family. The lovebirds, who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, together have been trying for another baby after the loss of their third son Jack in 2020, as Chrissy undergoes IVF. The doting mom confirmed the news through an Instagram post in Feb. and revealed she’d like for people to “stop asking” if she’s pregnant.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in the caption, which was accompanied by a photo of her working out in front of a stunning beach view.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she continued. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”