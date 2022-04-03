ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Huberdeau sets Panthers' single-season points record

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau is now in the franchise's record books. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Currently in the middle of an eight-game points streak (five goals, eight assists), Huberdeau for the season has 24 goals and 73 assists in 69 games to lead the Panthers.

"We did it together; obviously, it's pretty cool to get the franchise record, but - all about the team, I couldn't do it without all the guys I'm playing with." Huberdeau said after setting the record.

Huberdeau overtakes teammate Aleksander Barkov, who previously set the franchise single-season points record with 96 points in 2018-19.

"He deserves it the way he's been playing. It couldn't happen to a better guy," Barkov said after the game Sunday. "We still have a lot of games left, so it's going to be fun to see where he ends up. I'm lucky to be his teammate."

The 2021-22 season has been a record-breaking year for Huberdeau, who has set three Florida franchise records this season.

On March 26, Huberdeau set the franchise record for most games played in Panthers' history at 659 games and counting.

Huberdeau had a four-assist game in a March 10, 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, breaking the single-season franchise record for assists in a season, which currently sits at 73. Huberdeau broke the record he previously held, initially setting the mark with a 63-assist season in 2018-19.

A 10-year veteran, Huberdeau holds the Panthers' franchise record in games played (659), assists (403) and points (594).

Seahawks TE Noah Fant believes Drew Lock has 'all the talent in the world' to be franchise QB

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was the biggest name involved in last month's blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but wasn't the only player to officially change clubs when the new NFL year opened. Tight end Noah Fant, signal-caller Drew Lock, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were sent from Denver to Seattle, and Fant later remarked that he learned about the trade from television reports instead of directly from his now-former employer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning advising Russell Wilson after trade to Broncos

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before those two entities parted ways in 2012. Manning then joined the Denver Broncos and guided them to a Super Bowl victory before he rode off into the sunset of retirement in March 2016.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees offered Aaron Judge an extension worth $30M per year?

The New York Yankees are launching a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, according to a report. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees made a multiyear contract offer to Judge last weekend, via Ryan Chichester of WFAN. The Yankees are reportedly willing to pay Judge around $30 million annually, but would be reluctant to go beyond six or seven years on the length of the deal.
MLB
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Panthers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/5/2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel south to Florida tonight to take on the Panthers in this heavyweight bout. The Atlantic Division rivals have met just once this season where the Maple Leafs came out on top. Both of these teams have been on fire lately, both going 8-2 in their last 10 games played. Both of these teams will be eyeing the playoffs as well, as Florida has already clinched the top spot in the East but Toronto is right on their heels. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Panthers prediction and pick.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

