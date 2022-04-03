Jonathan Huberdeau sets Panthers' single-season points record

Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau is now in the franchise's record books. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Currently in the middle of an eight-game points streak (five goals, eight assists), Huberdeau for the season has 24 goals and 73 assists in 69 games to lead the Panthers.

"We did it together; obviously, it's pretty cool to get the franchise record, but - all about the team, I couldn't do it without all the guys I'm playing with." Huberdeau said after setting the record.

Huberdeau overtakes teammate Aleksander Barkov, who previously set the franchise single-season points record with 96 points in 2018-19.

"He deserves it the way he's been playing. It couldn't happen to a better guy," Barkov said after the game Sunday. "We still have a lot of games left, so it's going to be fun to see where he ends up. I'm lucky to be his teammate."

The 2021-22 season has been a record-breaking year for Huberdeau, who has set three Florida franchise records this season.

On March 26, Huberdeau set the franchise record for most games played in Panthers' history at 659 games and counting.

Huberdeau had a four-assist game in a March 10, 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, breaking the single-season franchise record for assists in a season, which currently sits at 73. Huberdeau broke the record he previously held, initially setting the mark with a 63-assist season in 2018-19.

A 10-year veteran, Huberdeau holds the Panthers' franchise record in games played (659), assists (403) and points (594).