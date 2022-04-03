ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Mayor Jared C. Nicholson: We should support biotechnology research in Lynn

By Sophie Yarin
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mV9Iq_0eyL0O8r00

On Tuesday, March 22, our administration submitted an ordinance to regulate research involving recombinant DNA (rDNA) in the city of Lynn. Some residents shared their comments in opposition at the public hearing on the ordinance because of safety concerns.

We appreciate the concern for safety and are happy to explain why the ordinance we are proposing is safe and in the best interest of the residents of Lynn.

The life-sciences industry is not only safe, but also highly regulated by the state and federal government. The proposed rDNA ordinance adds another layer of local regulation and oversight. Many other cities and towns across the commonwealth have adopted similar ordinances to position themselves for life sciences growth, including Beverly, Malden and Revere.

Throughout my campaign and term as mayor, I’ve spoken about the city’s potential for attracting the life-sciences industry. As this industry expands beyond the Cambridge/Boston area — which remains the largest cluster of life-sciences companies in the world — it is my hope that Lynn is able to take advantage of this growth.

Our close proximity to Boston, as well as underutilized industrial space, are assets that these companies are seeking. We are particularly excited about the city’s potential for biomanufacturing, where many of these well-paying jobs do not require an advanced degree. In fact, the City of Lynn and North Shore Community College are working with regional partners to be better positioned for biomanufacturing growth through workforce development.

As of today, scientific research involving rDNA is allowed in the city with very limited local regulation. Several of the zoning districts already allow for research and development uses by-right or through a special permit within the Central Business District and parts of the waterfront. The proposed ordinance essentially creates policies and procedures to regulate scientific research involving rDNA.

Many of the labs and biomanufacturing facilities involved in this type of scientific research must conform to strict regulations and guidelines, including the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) guidelines.

The proposed ordinance seeks to ensure the city of Lynn has the local infrastructure and capacity to help enforce the NIH guidelines through the formation of the Lynn Biosafety Committee, which would provide oversight and review permit applications from companies intending to use rDNA.

This committee would consist of the City’s Public Health director, the CEO of Lynn Community Health Center, and other members with experience in the biotechnology field and scientific research.

The City’s Public Health Department and the CEO of the Lynn Community Health Center, our local experts on matters of public health, are in support of this proposal.

The research facilities are categorized by biosafety risks and safety precautions they must take, ranging from the lowest risk of Biosafety Level 1 to the highest of Biosafety Level 4.

Our current zoning doesn’t restrict any of the levels in certain districts. This ordinance would prohibit Biosafety Level 4 and give us approval and oversight authority for all facilities.  There are very few Biosafety Level 3 labs operating in Massachusetts, and the vast majority are associated with colleges and universities.

According to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), roughly 95 percent of labs are Biosafety Levels 1 and 2.

We are hoping to attract labs and biomanufacturing facilities that are categorized as Biosafety Levels 1 and 2. Even still, these facilities would require approval from the Lynn Biosafety Committee on a case-by-case basis.

The proposed ordinance not only provides additional oversight and local control over research that is already permitted. It also communicates to the industry that we are ready to be hosts. That we are serious about becoming responsible partners to potential employers.

Demonstrating the importance of this step, once the ordinance passes, Lynn would be eligible for MassBio’s “platinum” life sciences readiness designation, MassBio’s highest rating of community preparedness. There are 36 cities and towns across the commonwealth who have already taken these steps.

We care deeply about the safety of our residents. We have seen many surrounding communities who also care deeply about safety embrace this industry. We are happy to answer questions. Anything new and complicated certainly deserves the appropriate review.

Nothing unsafe will result from us adopting an ordinance that regulates this type of activity. Once proposals actually start to come forward, not only will they be highly regulated by the NIH, but we will also have the opportunity to do our own local review.

We see a real opportunity for growth in this sector. We are working to pursue it responsibly and respectfully ask the Lynn City Council to take this step.

Jared C. Nicholson is the mayor of Lynn.

The post Mayor Jared C. Nicholson: We should support biotechnology research in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

524K+

Views

Follow Itemlive.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Itemlive.com

Lynn and Quincy mayors share thoughts on T

LYNN — Jared Nicholson and Thomas P. Koch, mayors of Lynn and Quincy, respectively, met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city’s goals for public transportation and its relationship with the The post Lynn and Quincy mayors share thoughts on T appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Urban Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson Supports Dropboxes

MILWAUKEE—The following is a statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson:. “It’s sad to see my former colleague fall into the abyss of conspiracy theories. “Dropboxes are a secure and convenient way for people to cast their ballots. We need to increase access to the polls, and make it easier for citizens to vote, not harder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
Itemlive.com

Lynn Tech’s SkillsUSA strives for social and emotional support

LYNN — Elementary teachers from across the District joined SkillsUSA students at Lynn Vocational Technical High School on Saturday to help create social-emotional learning spaces for the classrooms. Elementary schools The post Lynn Tech’s SkillsUSA strives for social and emotional support appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Medical News Today

Homeopathy: Can we trust the research?

Homeopathy is a popular form of alternative medicine. For many years, homeopathic practitioners and scientists have debated whether homeopathy is more effective than placebo. A recent study investigated whether there is reporting bias in homeopathy research. The authors found evidence of reporting bias, which they argue calls into question publications...
HEALTH
richmondobserver

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Nicholson a trailblazer in women's health, medical research

Our featured leading lady today grew up in Rockingham and has become one marvel of a woman in business, education, medicine, research, and many other leadership posts. Dr. Wanda Nicholson graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1982, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1990 as a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), and again from UNC in 1994 from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program, the University of California-Berkeley in 1996 with a Master's degree in Epidemiology, the University of California-San Francisco in 1996 from the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program, and the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School with a Master's of Business Administration in Medical Management in 2005.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Mayor#Scientific Research#Recombinant Dna
Reuters

Wilson Sonsini taps Capitol Hill alums to manage tech client crises

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Tuesday the technology and life sciences-focused firm has created a new group aimed at helping companies navigate potentially high-stakes matters like congressional and regulatory investigations. Beth George, a San Francisco-based cybersecurity partner who rejoined Wilson Sonsini in November after a stint as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Department of Health
beckershospitalreview.com

'Boomerang hires' growing, despite Great Resignation, LinkedIn says

New data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team shows more U.S. employees are returning to former employers. The data — published March 30 and based on a study of about 32 million LinkedIn members' job histories — shows 4.3 percent of job switches last year in the U.S. across all industries were employees who "boomeranged," or returned to work for a former employer. That compares to less than 2 percent in 2010. LinkedIn found the average time it took employees to return to an old employer was 17.3 months.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Metrc Announces New Track-And-Trace Contract With Mississippi

Metrc, a provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the U.S., announced a new contract with the state of Mississippi to support the regulation of its medical cannabis market. This marks Metrc’s 21st government contract to date nationwide. Metrc will help facilitate Mississippi’s medical cannabis program’s data collection and regulatory...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

MBAs in management lead to lower employee pay, study finds

Whether professional business education is useful has been a hotly debated topic ever since the first Master of Business Administration degree was created at Harvard in 1908. Yet new research suggests that MBAs equip corporate leaders with one overriding skill: cutting workers' pay. A working paper circulated by the National...
EDUCATION
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy