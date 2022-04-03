Mayor Jared C. Nicholson: We should support biotechnology research in Lynn

On Tuesday, March 22, our administration submitted an ordinance to regulate research involving recombinant DNA (rDNA) in the city of Lynn. Some residents shared their comments in opposition at the public hearing on the ordinance because of safety concerns.

We appreciate the concern for safety and are happy to explain why the ordinance we are proposing is safe and in the best interest of the residents of Lynn.

The life-sciences industry is not only safe, but also highly regulated by the state and federal government. The proposed rDNA ordinance adds another layer of local regulation and oversight. Many other cities and towns across the commonwealth have adopted similar ordinances to position themselves for life sciences growth, including Beverly, Malden and Revere.

Throughout my campaign and term as mayor, I’ve spoken about the city’s potential for attracting the life-sciences industry. As this industry expands beyond the Cambridge/Boston area — which remains the largest cluster of life-sciences companies in the world — it is my hope that Lynn is able to take advantage of this growth.

Our close proximity to Boston, as well as underutilized industrial space, are assets that these companies are seeking. We are particularly excited about the city’s potential for biomanufacturing, where many of these well-paying jobs do not require an advanced degree. In fact, the City of Lynn and North Shore Community College are working with regional partners to be better positioned for biomanufacturing growth through workforce development.

As of today, scientific research involving rDNA is allowed in the city with very limited local regulation. Several of the zoning districts already allow for research and development uses by-right or through a special permit within the Central Business District and parts of the waterfront. The proposed ordinance essentially creates policies and procedures to regulate scientific research involving rDNA.

Many of the labs and biomanufacturing facilities involved in this type of scientific research must conform to strict regulations and guidelines, including the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) guidelines.

The proposed ordinance seeks to ensure the city of Lynn has the local infrastructure and capacity to help enforce the NIH guidelines through the formation of the Lynn Biosafety Committee, which would provide oversight and review permit applications from companies intending to use rDNA.

This committee would consist of the City’s Public Health director, the CEO of Lynn Community Health Center, and other members with experience in the biotechnology field and scientific research.

The City’s Public Health Department and the CEO of the Lynn Community Health Center, our local experts on matters of public health, are in support of this proposal.

The research facilities are categorized by biosafety risks and safety precautions they must take, ranging from the lowest risk of Biosafety Level 1 to the highest of Biosafety Level 4.

Our current zoning doesn’t restrict any of the levels in certain districts. This ordinance would prohibit Biosafety Level 4 and give us approval and oversight authority for all facilities. There are very few Biosafety Level 3 labs operating in Massachusetts, and the vast majority are associated with colleges and universities.

According to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), roughly 95 percent of labs are Biosafety Levels 1 and 2.

We are hoping to attract labs and biomanufacturing facilities that are categorized as Biosafety Levels 1 and 2. Even still, these facilities would require approval from the Lynn Biosafety Committee on a case-by-case basis.

The proposed ordinance not only provides additional oversight and local control over research that is already permitted. It also communicates to the industry that we are ready to be hosts. That we are serious about becoming responsible partners to potential employers.

Demonstrating the importance of this step, once the ordinance passes, Lynn would be eligible for MassBio’s “platinum” life sciences readiness designation, MassBio’s highest rating of community preparedness. There are 36 cities and towns across the commonwealth who have already taken these steps.

We care deeply about the safety of our residents. We have seen many surrounding communities who also care deeply about safety embrace this industry. We are happy to answer questions. Anything new and complicated certainly deserves the appropriate review.

Nothing unsafe will result from us adopting an ordinance that regulates this type of activity. Once proposals actually start to come forward, not only will they be highly regulated by the NIH, but we will also have the opportunity to do our own local review.

We see a real opportunity for growth in this sector. We are working to pursue it responsibly and respectfully ask the Lynn City Council to take this step.

Jared C. Nicholson is the mayor of Lynn.

