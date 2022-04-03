ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing hiker’s body found in LA park with dog by his side

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OzMI_0eyL0BfQ00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

‘Loud boom’ caught on camera in Indiana believed to be meteor explosion

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com

11K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Tulare County child found in Mississippi

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators were able to find a child in Mississippi and return her to her father, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office (TCDA). On Nov. 30, 2021, the Tulare County Superior Court granted joint custody to the child’s father and her mother, Sierra Russell. The father attempted to locate […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 dead after driver loses control and hits tree

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died after a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a tree in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Monday around 6:00 a.m., CHP officers responded to a solo vehicle collision. According to investigators, the car was driving north on Road 104 north of […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Indiana State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body of missing 26-year-old hiker Kerina Blue is found on California trail after huge search

The body of a woman who vanished during a hiking trip in California has been found after an extensive two-day search. Kerina Blue, 26, a resident of Sacramento, was reported missing to local police by her parents on 12 March.Her last known location was along the Green Valley Trail in Atla on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sacramento police department said she was “at-risk” because of medical conditions.Blue’s sister, who goes on Instagram by the handle @MoleculeMachine, posted her pictures on Friday urging anyone who has seen her to contact the family. According to authorities, the terrain of the trail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Urban Park#Dog#Griffith Park#Ap#Knbc Tv#Sgt#Nexstar Media Inc
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder of Palm Springs resident at outlet mall in Cabazon shocks friends and family

Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66, was identified as the victim in last Thursday's deadly shooting at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon. Riverside County Sheriff's received a call on March 24 just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot at the outlets. Deputies on scene located Moser and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, The post Murder of Palm Springs resident at outlet mall in Cabazon shocks friends and family appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy