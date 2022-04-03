ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZI9SU_0eyKzwmq00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him.

He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his car, she began to yell, eventually lighting his seat on fire. Zaragoza then snapped off both sun visors and hit him in the face several times with her fist.

Story continues below

She fled the scene but when police caught up with her, they say she was yelling and making “strange statements.” Police say they found six fentanyl pills on her. She was arrested for battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Zaragoza was arrested last month after the same man tried to take her to the hospital and says she attacked him in his car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 23

Kyrian Vlandorn
2d ago

HELLO SIR.... STOP HELPING HER... This is the second time in what 2, 3 months.. first time shame on her. second time shame on you..

Reply
4
jim cogis
2d ago

if she did this in the past why are you still putting yourself in that situation

Reply(1)
12
Guest
2d ago

She looks like a law abusing person she will be out of jail shortly. The New Mexico way!

Reply
6
Check out more stories from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

Surveillance video shows security guard killed at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father of five, working as a security guard, is the latest victim of the violence in Albuquerque. Daniel Mora, known to most as Heath Mora, was killed early Tuesday morning at the Ambassador Inn while doing his rounds. The Albuquerque Police Department says Mora worked with police to stop crime there. Unfortunately, he ended up becoming a victim of it.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#Crime#Covid#Cdc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Police look for two accused of stealing thousands in jewelry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching from two suspects accused of stealing from an Albuquerque department store last month. Police say on February 25, two people walked into a department store at 10000 Coors Blvd and smashed the glass door. They then headed to the jewelry section, smashed the glass casing, and got away with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Farmington man charged with assault, resisting arrest

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested after police were called about an upset person with a gun. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police were called to far northern Farmington and made contact with 26-year-old Joshua Guillen. They say he initially fled the area but police were able to catch […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Gallup Police search for missing man and children

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)  Gallup Police are asking the public for help finding a missing father and his children. Police say 35-year-old Myron Mccabe and his two children, 8-year-old Myrah Mccabe and 4-year old Myrus Mccabe were last seen at their apartment around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to New Mexico State Police Myrah and Myrus have both […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

I-25 reopens after shooting involving Isleta Police

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. — Part of I-25 south of Albuquerque was closed Monday morning, because of a shooting involving the Isleta Police Department. State police say the officer is ok and the suspect is uninjured, but the scene is active. I-25 northbound was closed at mile post 213, which...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy