HIPAA refers to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1996. According to the legislation itself, the stated goal of HIPAA was "to improve portability and continuity of health insurance coverage in the group and individual markets, to combat waste, fraud, and abuse in health insurance and health care delivery, to promote the use of medical savings accounts, to improve access to long-term care services and coverage, to simplify the administration of health insurance, and for other purposes."

LAW ・ 9 HOURS AGO