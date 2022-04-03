Bracelets for Ukraine: Local girl weaves friendship, fundraising to aid refugees

In addition to the local companies and organizations that pledged to send aid to refugees fleeing Ukraine last week, several more have since joined in the efforts. Global Links, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that collects and shares surpluses of medical supplies from the U.S. with communities in need around the world, is using one of its existing programs to provide aid. The International Medical Aid program focuses, in part, on disaster recovery, and the organization says that it has activated its network of global health and supply chain professionals to provide medical supplies and services. The nonprofit is accepting donations to support its efforts and says that it will be providing more details on how to support the refugees in the coming weeks.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO