Fayette County, PA

Bracelets for Ukraine: Local girl weaves friendship, fundraising to aid refugees

By Lauren Lee
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old girl from Fayette County is weaving friendship and fundraising — all in the name of helping others. Ashlyn Brenzy goes to Hatfield Elementary School. She has dedicated...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

