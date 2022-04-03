032722-tuc-spt-uafb-p10.JPG
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura has freedom to freelance when situation calls for it
Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch wants his new quarterback to trust his instincts; plus: T-Mac’s progress and scrimmage notes.
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura has freedom to freelance when situation calls for it
Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch wants his new quarterback to trust his instincts; plus: T-Mac’s progress and scrimmage notes.
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0