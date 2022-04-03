ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A safety for every round

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ueLf_0eyKvYN000

The latest in the “prospect for every round” at one position moves to the defensive backfield, where the Detroit Lions are definitely in the market for a safety.

Entering April, safety remains the most urgent need on the entire roster. Bringing free agent Tracy Walker back solidifies one starting spot, but on a defense that is looking to often play three safeties at a time, the other two current projected starters are Will Harris and Brady Breeze, with special teams ace C.J. Moore the only notable challenger.

The good news is that this is a very good draft class to need a safety — or two. There are several prospects who can step right into Aaron Glenn’s base split-safety scheme, or work into one of the 3-safety roles with long-term upside better than what Detroit currently employs.

The purpose here isn’t to advocate for or against any specific player. This is about presenting the options that are likely available to the Lions (and other NFL teams) at the position in each round. We’ll go through the options at each position, and we’ll also include projections for the fourth round, where the Lions do not currently hold a pick. Consider the fourth-rounder as the player the Lions would consider with the No. 97 overall pick at the end of the third.

1st round: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjnNw_0eyKvYN000
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Hamilton could be the best player in the entire draft regardless of position. An impact talent in both run defense and coverage, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton is bigger than many linebackers but doesn’t lack quickness or agility. He’s shown incredible range in coverage and the ability to rapidly terminate runners inside the box. The instincts and reaction quickness are off the charts, exceptionally great.

There are some concerns over Hamilton’s long speed after a disappointing 40-yard dash at the combine and his pro day. He did miss several games after injuring his knee last fall, and that could explain the slower-than-expected timing but raise a different flag in its own right. Hamilton has all the ability and potential to be an All-Pro very early in his career.

2nd round: Daxton Hill, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMz4e_0eyKvYN000
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It might be a stretch for Hill to last to Detroit’s pick at No. 32, let alone No. 34 in the second round. He has the highest ceiling of any coverage-oriented safety in this class, and it’s a very good class too.

Hill will interest some teams as a slot cornerback, and his fluidity, explosiveness and instincts in coverage make him the best slot CB prospect in the draft as well. As a safety, he’s on the lighter side (191 pounds) but his athletic testing is outstanding:

There is room for growth in Hill’s route recognition and in-the-box run defense. Hill isn’t soft at all but he’s not physically imposing as a run stopper or tackler. His natural playmaking and range from a split-safety or single-high alignment are very desirable.

Georgia’s Lewis Cine and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre are also perfectly acceptable choices here. Like Hill, Pitre might be a better slot corner than safety in the NFL.

3rd round: Nick Cross, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXOlZ_0eyKvYN000
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cross is a big-time hitter with very good measurables (6-foot, 212 pounds) and above-average speed and power. He’s played as both a split safety and as an in-the-box LB at Maryland and tackles well enough to merit playing that hybrid S/LB role.

In coverage, Cross is still a work in progress but definite progress is being made. He can be too careful at times (see: Virginia Tech and Ohio State games), and his acceleration and fluidity of motion probably relegate him out of deep-field responsibility. While improved from 2020, his pursuit angles aren’t optimal. But as a hitter, run defender both between the tackles and off the edge, as well as a short-range zone or press man defender against TEs bigger WRs, Cross is NFL-ready. If he’s not the best open-field tackler in this safety class, he’s within spitting distance.

4th round: Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Cook has experience playing all varieties of safety alignment, and his level of play perked up in the Bearcats’ great 2021 season. His size, athleticism and short-area speed allow Cook to play any safety spot.

While not a speedster, Cook consistently shows good pursuit angles and quick reactions. He’s an enthusiastic run defender who tackles well inside the box when asked, though Cook’s tackling after the catch and down the field isn’t as solid. His range and long-field speed are not better than average, and that limits his utility in deeper coverage and single-high situations. In a split-safety look, Cook makes for a nice, high-floor piece.

5th round: Verone McKinley, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05foi6_0eyKvYN000
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley is a baller, there’s really no better way to say it. He’s got the football IQ, the aggression, the instincts, the leadership, the technical ability — it’s all there.

Unfortunately for McKinley, he’s a little on the small side (5-10/198) and not nearly as athletically gifted as most of his peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt44e_0eyKvYN000

He’s a very good fit for a 3-safety look, which the Lions will use at times. It mitigates his lack of dynamic athleticism and keeps him in better positions to do what he does best: make plays on the ball or the ball carrier,

6th round: Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT9hc_0eyKvYN000

Blankenship has some gaudy tackling numbers for the Blue Raiders, and in watching the MTSU defense it’s easy to see why. An averaged-sized safety, Blankenship is blessed with outstanding instincts and tackling ability. He’s outstanding at finding the proper lane and attacking with both speed and body control.

He’s at his best crashing the line of scrimmage against the run. Blankenship is one of the best-in-class at avoiding blocks and pursuit angles in the run game. The speed and twitch aren’t as polished in working deeper coverage responsibilities. At worst, Blankenship should be a fantastic special teams player and useful sub-package reserve against 12 or 22 personnel sets.

7th round: Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk1hz_0eyKvYN000

Bell is a tantalizing developmental prospect with a lot of impressive physical tools. Filling out his long 6-foot-2 frame at 211 pounds (at the combine), Bell showed exceptional closing speed and pop behind his pads.

A prominent Maryland recruit and freshman transfer (he left under suspension for an undisclosed off-field incident in 2017), Bell has played both the single-high safety and box safety roles for the Rattlers. He doesn’t always have the best body control or positional discipline, but Bell is physical, twitchy and brings the intensity on every rep. He’ll need work in coverage technique and processing before he’s ready to be more than a Miles Killebrew-type of hybrid S/LB who can make an instant impact on special teams.

Two others to know late in the draft or as priority free agents: Percy Butler from Louisiana and Smoke Monday from Auburn.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Final Pass Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick may not have taken an NFL snap in over five years, but his throwing arm still has some NFL strength. During halftime of Saturday’s Maize and Blue spring game in Ann Arbor, the former San Francisco quarterback participated in a 15-minute throwing workout in an attempt to attract the attention of NFL scouts.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Gigantic 5-Star College Football Recruit Is Terrifying

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Former NFL Star Believes Tom Brady Gave Bucs An Ultimatum

Earlier this week, Bruce Arians shocked the football world when he announced his retirement as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. The Buccaneers announced former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as head coach. Immediately after the move was announced, fans were wondering why Arians decided to retire. Some...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Free Agents#American Football#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

3 WR’s The Packers Must Target In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense is going to look a lot different in 2022 than it has the last few seasons. While they were able to work out a deal to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold, his No. 1 target from the better part of the last six seasons is moving on.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Grandchildren Of Duke’s Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in either the last or second to last game of his college basketball career on Saturday night. Coach K and the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils are set to take on longtime rival North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, in a national semifinal game at the Final Four in New Orleans. With a win, Coach K and Duke will be off to the national championship game. With a loss, the Blue Devils will be going home – and Coach K’s career will be over.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy