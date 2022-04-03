Lions 2022 NFL draft: A safety for every round

The latest in the “prospect for every round” at one position moves to the defensive backfield, where the Detroit Lions are definitely in the market for a safety.

Entering April, safety remains the most urgent need on the entire roster. Bringing free agent Tracy Walker back solidifies one starting spot, but on a defense that is looking to often play three safeties at a time, the other two current projected starters are Will Harris and Brady Breeze, with special teams ace C.J. Moore the only notable challenger.

The good news is that this is a very good draft class to need a safety — or two. There are several prospects who can step right into Aaron Glenn’s base split-safety scheme, or work into one of the 3-safety roles with long-term upside better than what Detroit currently employs.

The purpose here isn’t to advocate for or against any specific player. This is about presenting the options that are likely available to the Lions (and other NFL teams) at the position in each round. We’ll go through the options at each position, and we’ll also include projections for the fourth round, where the Lions do not currently hold a pick. Consider the fourth-rounder as the player the Lions would consider with the No. 97 overall pick at the end of the third.

1st round: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton could be the best player in the entire draft regardless of position. An impact talent in both run defense and coverage, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton is bigger than many linebackers but doesn’t lack quickness or agility. He’s shown incredible range in coverage and the ability to rapidly terminate runners inside the box. The instincts and reaction quickness are off the charts, exceptionally great.

There are some concerns over Hamilton’s long speed after a disappointing 40-yard dash at the combine and his pro day. He did miss several games after injuring his knee last fall, and that could explain the slower-than-expected timing but raise a different flag in its own right. Hamilton has all the ability and potential to be an All-Pro very early in his career.

2nd round: Daxton Hill, Michigan

It might be a stretch for Hill to last to Detroit’s pick at No. 32, let alone No. 34 in the second round. He has the highest ceiling of any coverage-oriented safety in this class, and it’s a very good class too.

Hill will interest some teams as a slot cornerback, and his fluidity, explosiveness and instincts in coverage make him the best slot CB prospect in the draft as well. As a safety, he’s on the lighter side (191 pounds) but his athletic testing is outstanding:

There is room for growth in Hill’s route recognition and in-the-box run defense. Hill isn’t soft at all but he’s not physically imposing as a run stopper or tackler. His natural playmaking and range from a split-safety or single-high alignment are very desirable.

Georgia’s Lewis Cine and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre are also perfectly acceptable choices here. Like Hill, Pitre might be a better slot corner than safety in the NFL.

3rd round: Nick Cross, Maryland

Cross is a big-time hitter with very good measurables (6-foot, 212 pounds) and above-average speed and power. He’s played as both a split safety and as an in-the-box LB at Maryland and tackles well enough to merit playing that hybrid S/LB role.

In coverage, Cross is still a work in progress but definite progress is being made. He can be too careful at times (see: Virginia Tech and Ohio State games), and his acceleration and fluidity of motion probably relegate him out of deep-field responsibility. While improved from 2020, his pursuit angles aren’t optimal. But as a hitter, run defender both between the tackles and off the edge, as well as a short-range zone or press man defender against TEs bigger WRs, Cross is NFL-ready. If he’s not the best open-field tackler in this safety class, he’s within spitting distance.

4th round: Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Cook has experience playing all varieties of safety alignment, and his level of play perked up in the Bearcats’ great 2021 season. His size, athleticism and short-area speed allow Cook to play any safety spot.

While not a speedster, Cook consistently shows good pursuit angles and quick reactions. He’s an enthusiastic run defender who tackles well inside the box when asked, though Cook’s tackling after the catch and down the field isn’t as solid. His range and long-field speed are not better than average, and that limits his utility in deeper coverage and single-high situations. In a split-safety look, Cook makes for a nice, high-floor piece.

5th round: Verone McKinley, Oregon

McKinley is a baller, there’s really no better way to say it. He’s got the football IQ, the aggression, the instincts, the leadership, the technical ability — it’s all there.

Unfortunately for McKinley, he’s a little on the small side (5-10/198) and not nearly as athletically gifted as most of his peers.

He’s a very good fit for a 3-safety look, which the Lions will use at times. It mitigates his lack of dynamic athleticism and keeps him in better positions to do what he does best: make plays on the ball or the ball carrier,

6th round: Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State

Blankenship has some gaudy tackling numbers for the Blue Raiders, and in watching the MTSU defense it’s easy to see why. An averaged-sized safety, Blankenship is blessed with outstanding instincts and tackling ability. He’s outstanding at finding the proper lane and attacking with both speed and body control.

He’s at his best crashing the line of scrimmage against the run. Blankenship is one of the best-in-class at avoiding blocks and pursuit angles in the run game. The speed and twitch aren’t as polished in working deeper coverage responsibilities. At worst, Blankenship should be a fantastic special teams player and useful sub-package reserve against 12 or 22 personnel sets.

7th round: Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Bell is a tantalizing developmental prospect with a lot of impressive physical tools. Filling out his long 6-foot-2 frame at 211 pounds (at the combine), Bell showed exceptional closing speed and pop behind his pads.

A prominent Maryland recruit and freshman transfer (he left under suspension for an undisclosed off-field incident in 2017), Bell has played both the single-high safety and box safety roles for the Rattlers. He doesn’t always have the best body control or positional discipline, but Bell is physical, twitchy and brings the intensity on every rep. He’ll need work in coverage technique and processing before he’s ready to be more than a Miles Killebrew-type of hybrid S/LB who can make an instant impact on special teams.

Two others to know late in the draft or as priority free agents: Percy Butler from Louisiana and Smoke Monday from Auburn.