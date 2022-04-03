ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose-Hulman Baseball falls to Anderson

By Omar Tellow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman baseball team lost a double header to Anderson University on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans won the first game 4-3 and took the second game 6-5. The Engineers are now 9-6 on the season. If weather permits they are scheduled to host Hanover on Tuesday on campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

