Rose-Hulman Baseball falls to Anderson
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman baseball team lost a double header to Anderson University on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans won the first game 4-3 and took the second game 6-5. The Engineers are now 9-6 on the season. If weather permits they are scheduled to host Hanover on Tuesday on campus.
