After North Carolina’s win over Duke in the Final Four, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski made his way through the crowd of media to address Tar Heels standout forward Armando Bacot Krzyzewski spoke to Bacot briefly and made it known that ‘you were my player of the year’ in the ACC after asking if his ankle was okay. Bacot left briefly with four minutes remaining in the Tar Heels win on Saturday after stepping on the foot of teammate Leaky Black. He was taken back to the locker room but returned shortly after. Bacot played 33 minutes before fouling out, finishing with 11...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO