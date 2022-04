A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, stabbed 21-year-old Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.The “committed” gang member, who appeared in four YouTube music videos, had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.On Wednesday, he was jailed at the Old Bailey for 14 years with a further four years on extended licence.Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO