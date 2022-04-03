ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic: Jamahl Mosley provides injury update on Franz Wagner

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUAnJ_0eyKq8mo00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner will not play on Sunday versus the New York Knicks due to a sprained left ankle, head coach Jamahl Mosley said prior to the contest.

Wagner suffered the injury 20 seconds into Friday’s game versus the Toronto Raptors after defending a shot attempt by Scottie Barnes. Wagner appeared to have his left foot caught up under Barnes’ foot and hit the ground in discomfort. He did not return to the contest.

Mosley explained how Wagner sustained the injury.

There was a duck-in and as he ducked in, he removed himself to kinda try to pull the chair and as he pulled the chair, he fell and they called the foul. As he was pulling down, he landed on the ankle again, I believe. That was kinda the double version of it because I think his ankle had given away prior to that.

Wagner was just one of six players in the NBA to appear in every game to this point of the season and one of three to start in each contest. The streak ends as his status over the Magic’s final three games after Sunday is in question.

Mosley said Wagner understood the decision to hold him out.

The way he processes things is really good. He understands it. Was he disappointed? I believe so but, at the end of the day, he understands taking care of his body and being healthy is the most important thing in this situation.

The eighth pick has emerged as one of the top first-year players.

Wagner is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field in 78 games. He leads the rookie class in total scoring and field goals while he has scored the most points in a game this season (38) by a first-year player.

The incredible rookie campaign by Wagner could be over as the team may elect to hold him out of the lineup. He has emerged as a franchise cornerstone this season and the team could look to ensure he is 100% entering the offseason.

The Magic play next on Tuesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Franz Wagner
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Toronto Raptors
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Lottery odds or Rookie of the Year for Cade Cunningham?

The Detroit Pistons once again find themselves a race to the bottom of the NBA as the season winds down. The difference this season is that they have Cade Cunningham. Detroit is clinging to the third-worst record in the NBA, but are now just a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder after beating them in Tankapalooza 2022, and are just three games behind the Indiana Pacers, who have lost six in a row and would love to tank out to improve their odds.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy