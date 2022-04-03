Magic: Jamahl Mosley provides injury update on Franz Wagner

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner will not play on Sunday versus the New York Knicks due to a sprained left ankle, head coach Jamahl Mosley said prior to the contest.

Wagner suffered the injury 20 seconds into Friday’s game versus the Toronto Raptors after defending a shot attempt by Scottie Barnes. Wagner appeared to have his left foot caught up under Barnes’ foot and hit the ground in discomfort. He did not return to the contest.

Mosley explained how Wagner sustained the injury.

There was a duck-in and as he ducked in, he removed himself to kinda try to pull the chair and as he pulled the chair, he fell and they called the foul. As he was pulling down, he landed on the ankle again, I believe. That was kinda the double version of it because I think his ankle had given away prior to that.

Wagner was just one of six players in the NBA to appear in every game to this point of the season and one of three to start in each contest. The streak ends as his status over the Magic’s final three games after Sunday is in question.

Mosley said Wagner understood the decision to hold him out.

The way he processes things is really good. He understands it. Was he disappointed? I believe so but, at the end of the day, he understands taking care of his body and being healthy is the most important thing in this situation.

The eighth pick has emerged as one of the top first-year players.

Wagner is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field in 78 games. He leads the rookie class in total scoring and field goals while he has scored the most points in a game this season (38) by a first-year player.

The incredible rookie campaign by Wagner could be over as the team may elect to hold him out of the lineup. He has emerged as a franchise cornerstone this season and the team could look to ensure he is 100% entering the offseason.

The Magic play next on Tuesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

