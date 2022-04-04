2022 Grammy Awards: Winners list

Silk Sonic was one of the big winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards Sunday.

The R&B musical duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won two of the most sought-after awards of the night: song and record of the year for "Leave the Door Open."

"Listen, we are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, okay, but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep," .Paak said while the duo accepted the record of the year award. The group also won the awards for best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist of the night, took home another one of the night's biggest awards -- album of the year -- for "We Are."

"I believe this to my core, there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said while accepting the award. "The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It's like a song or an album is made and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most."

The musician also won four Grammy Awards during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony that aired ahead of the telecast.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the highly coveted best new artist award and dedicated the win to her parents for supporting her dreams.

Other highlights of the 2022 Grammys included Lady Gaga's sweet tribute for her friend Tony Bennett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's brief address during the show and the "In Memoriam" devoted to late figures in the music industry including Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Hawkins, Meat Loaf and more.

The Trevor Noah-hosted show was held in Las Vegas for the first time, and many stars came out to deliver incredible performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out a list of some of the biggest winners of the night below:

Album of the year

"We Are," Jon Batiste - WINNER

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Back of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Montero," Lil Nas X

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore," Taylor Swift

"Donda," Kanye West

Record of the year

"I Still Have Faith in You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic - WINNER

Song of the year

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight for You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring Sza

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic - WINNER

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Saweetie

Best pop vocal album

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Best traditional pop vocal album

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - WINNER

"'Til We Meet Again (Live)," Norah Jones

"A Tori Kelly Christmas," Tori Kelly

"Ledisi Sings Nina," Ledisi

"That's Life," Willie Nelson

"A Holly Dolly Christmas," Dolly Parton

Best pop duo/group performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA - WINNER

Best pop solo performance

"Anyone," Justin Bieber

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Best country album

"Skeletons," Brothers Osborne

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

"The Ballad of Dood & Juanita," Sturgill Simpson

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best country song

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

"Cold," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

"Country Again," Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

Best country solo performance

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best country duo/group performance

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne - WINNER

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best rap album

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"The Off-Season," J. Cole

"King's Disease II," Nas

"Donda," Kanye West

"CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST," Tyler, the Creator - WINNER

Best rap performance

"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

"Up," Cardi B

"m y . l i f e," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S---," Megan Thee Stallion

Best melodic rap performance

"Pride Is the Devil," J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know," Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane," Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby - WINNER

Best R&B album

"Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies," Snoh Aalegra

"We Are," Jon Batiste

"Gold-Diggers Sound," Leon Bridges

"Back of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Heaux Tales," Jazmine Sullivan - WINNER

Best progressive R&B album

"New Light," Eric Bellinger

"Something to Say," Cory Henry

"Mood Valiant," Hiatus Kaiyote

"Table for Two," Lucky Daye - WINNER

"Dinner Party: Dessert," Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

"Studying Abroad: Extended Stay," Masego

Best R&B song

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Good Days," SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic - WINNER

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best rock album

"Power Up," AC/DC

"Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A," Black Pumas

"No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1," Chris Cornell

"Medicine at Midnight," Foo Fighters - WINNER

"McCartney III," Paul McCartney

Best rock song

"Waiting on a War," Foo Fighters - WINNER

"The Bandit," Kings Of Leon

"Distance," Mammoth WVH

"Find My Way," Paul McCartney

"All My Favorite Songs," Weezer

Best rock performance

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"Ohms," Deftones

"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

Best dance/electronic music album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee - WINNER

"Fallen Embers," Illenium

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)," Major Lazer

"Shockwave," Marshmello

"Free Love," Sylvan Esso

"Judgement," Ten City

Best dance/electronic recording

"Hero," Afrojack and David Guetta

"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

"Before," James Blake

"Heartbreak," Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It," Caribou

"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol - WINNER

"The Business," Tiësto

Best alternative music album

"Shore," Fleet Foxes

"If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," Halsey

"Jubilee," Japanese Breakfast

"Collapsed in Sunbeams," Arlo Parks

"Daddy's Home," St. Vincent - WINNER

Best gospel album

"Changing Your Story," Jekalyn Carr

"Royalty: Live at the Ryman," Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition," Maverick City Music

"Jonny x Mali: Live in LA," Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

"Believe for It," CeCe Winans - WINNER

Best spoken word album

"Aftermath," Levar Burton

"Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis," Don Cheadle - WINNER

"Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago," J. Ivy

"8:46," Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

"A Promised Land," Barack Obama

Best Latin pop album

"Vértigo," Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas

"Hecho a la Antigua," Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos," Camilo

"Mendó," Alex Cuba - WINNER

"Revelación," Selena Gomez

Best tropical Latin album

"Salswing!," Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - WINNER

"En Cuarentena," El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

"Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso," Aymée Nuviola

"Colegas," Gilberto Santa Rosa

"Live in Peru," Tony Succar

Best global music album

"Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1," Rocky Dawuni

"East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert," Daniel Ho and Friends

"Mother Nature," Angelique Kidjo - WINNER

"Legacy +," Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

"Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition," Wizkid

Best global music performance

"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab - WINNER

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

"Essence," Wizkid featuring Tems

Best comedy album

"The Comedy Vaccine," Lavell Crawford

"Evolution," Chelsea Handler

"Sincerely Louis C.K.," Louis C.K. - WINNER

"Thanks For Risking Your Life," Lewis Black

"The Greatest Average American," Nate Bargatze

"Zero F---- Given," Kevin Hart

Best music video

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Freedom," Jon Batiste - WINNER

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

Best music film

"Inside," Bo Burnham

"David Byrne's American Utopia," David Byrne

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles," Billie Eilish

"Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui," Jimi Hendrix

"Summer of Soul," Various Artists - WINNER

To see the winners of all 86 categories, visit Grammy.com.