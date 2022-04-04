ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys 2022 red carpet: See all the best fashion, beauty and style

The 2022 Grammys are here, and stars have aligned on the red carpet wearing their best and brightest looks.

From Doja Cat's dazzling Atelier Versace dress to Olivia Rodrigo 's alluring Vivienne Westwood dress, A-listers showed up, showed out and didn't hold back.

While some celebrities chose to play it safe with classic elegance, others went for extraordinary over-the-top ensembles we'll be talking about for days, or maybe decades , to come.

Without further ado, "GMA" has curated a list of the most standout dresses, suits and so much more from one of music's biggest nights.

Drumroll, please...

BTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUCP2_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The beloved K-pop group dominated the red carpet in an array of blue, brown, tan and white Louis Vuitton suits.

Lady Gaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uO1w_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: 2022, in Las Vegas.

The award-winning singer and actress wore an elegant custom Armani Privé gown topped with glowing Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Doja Cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpNyv_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Doja Cat attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The "Kiss Me More" singer shined bright as she posed wearing a sheer ensemble by Atelier Versace.

Megan Thee Stallion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAFLR_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The rap star rocked an amazing animal print Roberto Cavalli dress.

Billie Eilish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjZzF_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Billie Eilish attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Eilish wore a layered black look from Rick Owens' fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Saweetie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LG5ll_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Saweetie attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The Grammy-nominated rapper glowed in a vibrant Valentino two-piece top and skirt from Valentino.

Carrie Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7ySP_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Carrie Underwood attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The singer gave fans princess Belle vibes in a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Trevor Noah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcQw3_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Trevor Noah attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The comedian and "Grammys" host was dapper in a pink jacket and black bow-tie.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBLwA_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The newly engaged couple both showed up in dark shades with Kardashian wearing a black Et Och jumpsuit and Givenchy wearing a look from Givenchy.

Lil Nas X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3P2U_0eyKpNyf00
Lester Cohen/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lil Nas X attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The rapper glowed in a matching white embellished Balmain outfit.

Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qrM7_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Laverne Cox attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Cox wore an alluring sheer ensemble by John Galliano and beautiful purple hair.

Diplo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1Aqw_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Diplo attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Diplo posed for the cameras in a crisp black shit and bright blue hair.

Ledisi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N93Bx_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ledisi attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The singer was lovely in a gilded metallic look along with gorgeous gold accessories.

Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ssbN_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Award-winning singer wore a stylish Vivienne Westwood gown.

Questlove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00URjn_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Questlove attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Questlove showed up in a textured jacket and cool red frames.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZXpn_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The Biebers were hard to miss on the red carpet with Justin wearing a custom Balenciaga suit along with a pink hat while Hailey wore a chic Saint Laurent look.

Mickey Guyton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5Das_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Mickey Guyton attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The country music star shined in a metallic fringed dress.

Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nH7ef_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Brandi Carlile attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Carlile worked the red carpet in a multi-colored dazzling jacket along with a matching belt.

Tiffany Haddish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345dFd_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Haddish shined in a glorious gold one-shouldered custom Prada dress.

Maren Morris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6qxK_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Maren Morris attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Morris wore a wonderful snakeskin-print dress along with matching sandals.

Sofia Carson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MA9yd_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Sofia Carson attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Carson was gorgeous in a green Valentino gown.

Addison Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40U60n_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Addison Rae attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The actress wore a chic shiny gown from Nili Lotan and great bracelets.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8q8m_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Teigen truly wowed in a big, beautiful pink dress from Nicole + Felicia Couture's spring/summer couture collection.

H.E.R.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N09y3_0eyKpNyf00
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A - PHOTO: H.E.R. attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The singer shined in a sparkling yellow Dundas jumpsuit.

Billy Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dEWh_0eyKpNyf00
Lester Cohen/Getty Images - PHOTO: Billy Porter attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Porter commanded attention in a hot pink monochromatic Valentino look.

Halsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cctMR_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Halsey attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The singer wore a stylish sleeveless dress by Pressiat along with a tilted black hat.

St. Vincent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsgy4_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: St. Vincent attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

St. Vincent stunned in a showstopping gown from Gucci's spring/summer 2022 collection.

Japanese Breakfast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7apF_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Japanese Breakfast attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The artist wore an extraordinary yellow dress from Valentino.

Elle King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFVIl_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Elle King attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

King posed for the cameras in a blazing red suit and wide brim hat custom-made by Christian Siriano.

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWIn3_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The lovely couple shined in stylish, shiny metallic suits.

Rachel Zegler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sSSs_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rachel Zegler attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Zegler's custom Christian Dior dress was truly mesmerizing.

Lenny Kravitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQb2q_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lenny Kravitz attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Kravitz rocked a cool metallic tank by Natalia Fedner, black leather pants and high boots.

Dua Lipa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgC8t_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dua Lipa attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Lipa's black and gold Versace dress looked like it was straight off the runway.

Paris Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyoGY_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Paris Hilton attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The reality star and businesswoman wore a glowing caped look by Atelier Zuhra.

Cynthia Erivo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NT576_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Cynthia Erivo attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Erivo wore a stylish bright custom look designed by Louis Vuitton.

Avril Lavigne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9LVs_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Avril Lavigne attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The singer posed in a layered black dress that read "Love Sux" and platform sandals.

SZA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljjI7_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: SZA attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The singer wore a glorious ruched floral dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Jared Leto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gZGu_0eyKpNyf00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jared Leto attends the 64th GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Leto was super cool in an embroidered Gucci top a mid-length jacket and white shoes.

Chloe Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gG0yM_0eyKpNyf00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images - PHOTO: Chloe Bailey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Bailey made heads turned in a mesmerizing metallic caped Valentino ensemble.

Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Goth in Blazer Cape Dress and Futuristic Boots at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought goth aesthetics to the future in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Academy Award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in an oversized black dress by Rick Owens with long sleeves and an asymmetric train. However, this wasn’t your standard LBD; her ensemble was designed to look like an oversized suit jacket draped across her front, with the back seams serving as the neckline. The piece included interior sleeves, as well as a silky slit knee-length skirt — mimicking blazer lining — and sharp accents shaped like...
BEAUTY & FASHION
