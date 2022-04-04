Grammys 2022 red carpet: See all the best fashion, beauty and style

The 2022 Grammys are here, and stars have aligned on the red carpet wearing their best and brightest looks.

From Doja Cat's dazzling Atelier Versace dress to Olivia Rodrigo 's alluring Vivienne Westwood dress, A-listers showed up, showed out and didn't hold back.

While some celebrities chose to play it safe with classic elegance, others went for extraordinary over-the-top ensembles we'll be talking about for days, or maybe decades , to come.

Without further ado, "GMA" has curated a list of the most standout dresses, suits and so much more from one of music's biggest nights.

Drumroll, please...

BTS

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS

The beloved K-pop group dominated the red carpet in an array of blue, brown, tan and white Louis Vuitton suits.

Lady Gaga

The award-winning singer and actress wore an elegant custom Armani Privé gown topped with glowing Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

The "Kiss Me More" singer shined bright as she posed wearing a sheer ensemble by Atelier Versace.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

The rap star rocked an amazing animal print Roberto Cavalli dress.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Eilish wore a layered black look from Rick Owens' fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Saweetie

Saweetie

The Grammy-nominated rapper glowed in a vibrant Valentino two-piece top and skirt from Valentino.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

The singer gave fans princess Belle vibes in a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah

The comedian and "Grammys" host was dapper in a pink jacket and black bow-tie.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The newly engaged couple both showed up in dark shades with Kardashian wearing a black Et Och jumpsuit and Givenchy wearing a look from Givenchy.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

The rapper glowed in a matching white embellished Balmain outfit.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Cox wore an alluring sheer ensemble by John Galliano and beautiful purple hair.

Diplo

Diplo

Diplo posed for the cameras in a crisp black shit and bright blue hair.

Ledisi

Ledisi

The singer was lovely in a gilded metallic look along with gorgeous gold accessories.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

The Grammy Award-winning singer wore a stylish Vivienne Westwood gown.

Questlove

Questlove

Questlove showed up in a textured jacket and cool red frames.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The Biebers were hard to miss on the red carpet with Justin wearing a custom Balenciaga suit along with a pink hat while Hailey wore a chic Saint Laurent look.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

The country music star shined in a metallic fringed dress.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile

Carlile worked the red carpet in a multi-colored dazzling jacket along with a matching belt.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish shined in a glorious gold one-shouldered custom Prada dress.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris

Morris wore a wonderful snakeskin-print dress along with matching sandals.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson

Carson was gorgeous in a green Valentino gown.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae

The actress wore a chic shiny gown from Nili Lotan and great bracelets.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen truly wowed in a big, beautiful pink dress from Nicole + Felicia Couture's spring/summer couture collection.

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

The singer shined in a sparkling yellow Dundas jumpsuit.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Porter commanded attention in a hot pink monochromatic Valentino look.

Halsey

Halsey

The singer wore a stylish sleeveless dress by Pressiat along with a tilted black hat.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

St. Vincent stunned in a showstopping gown from Gucci's spring/summer 2022 collection.

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast

The artist wore an extraordinary yellow dress from Valentino.

Elle King

Elle King

King posed for the cameras in a blazing red suit and wide brim hat custom-made by Christian Siriano.

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS

The lovely couple shined in stylish, shiny metallic suits.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler

Zegler's custom Christian Dior dress was truly mesmerizing.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz rocked a cool metallic tank by Natalia Fedner, black leather pants and high boots.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Lipa's black and gold Versace dress looked like it was straight off the runway.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The reality star and businesswoman wore a glowing caped look by Atelier Zuhra.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo wore a stylish bright custom look designed by Louis Vuitton.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne

The singer posed in a layered black dress that read "Love Sux" and platform sandals.

SZA

SZA

The singer wore a glorious ruched floral dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Leto was super cool in an embroidered Gucci top a mid-length jacket and white shoes.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey

Bailey made heads turned in a mesmerizing metallic caped Valentino ensemble.