Presidential Election

Biden called Murdoch the 'most dangerous man in the world,' new book alleges

By Brian Stelter
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
In a forthcoming book, a pair of New York Times reporters and CNN political analysts report that President Joe Biden "assessed" Fox News "as one of the most destructive forces in the United...

Jack Mack
2d ago

oh wierd... for a second there it looked like cnn was doing a hit on fox.... for all those who lean left, please ask yourself the validity of the source of statements from cnn and i will do the same with my media sources

Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Brit Hume on 'Kilmeade Show': Far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings during campaign

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during his campaign. BRIT HUME: Look, people thought back during the campaign when he was running that after all, he was seasoned and he was a nice guy. And he was way better than Donald Trump because you never knew what Donald Trump was going to say or do. [Trump] was entirely volatile, unpredictable, and he was completely self-absorbed, all of which may have been true. But far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings. And now they are front and center because we're in a big crisis in the world. … You talk about domestic issues, there are all kinds of entities in this country, the private sector, the states and localities who can address domestic issues. Foreign policy and defense are uniquely the province of the federal government and the person who is the head of the federal government and has the greatest leeway in power in this area is, of course, the president. And so you pay a very serious price if you have weakness in that job. And we now unmistakably do.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

