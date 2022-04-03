ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

Briggs: After 34 Final Fours, Rossford native Rick LaLonde retiring from CBS with only one regret

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhVbk_0eyKjK7E00

Name one of the great college basketball championship games of the past four decades, and chances are Rossford native Rick LaLonde had a courtside view, wondering how lucky one guy can be.

Villanova-Georgetown in 1985. Indiana-Syracuse in 1987. ‘Nova-North Carolina in 2016.

As a longtime statistician and researcher for CBS Sports, he was there for all of them, just as he will be one last time Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans, where the ever-present signage reminds all, “The Road Ends Here.”

So it will for LaLonde, 67, who’s retiring after 39 years at CBS — a ride that has taken the once-enterprising student manager for Joe Stalma’s powerhouse Rossford basketball program everywhere from the NBA Finals and World Series to, now, his 34th Final Four.

The thrill never gets old.

“Every Final Four game, when you’re standing there for the national anthem, you always look up and see those 75,000 people just before they start the music,” said LaLonde, who resides in Perrysburg Township. “And I always thank God, I thank my mom and dad, and I thank coach Stalma, for helping put me there. Monday night, I’ll wait until I get to that point and see how it goes. I’m sure it will be very emotional.”

In any case, here’s to one of the good guys.

LaLonde has spent a lifetime behind the scenes, helping tell the stories of others, one canny detail or number at a time. But, today, let us flip the script and tell you his.

It’s one he still can’t quite believe himself.

LaLonde thinks back to his first Final Four for CBS, in 1984, when he called Stalma from his seat on press row at the Seattle Kingdome.

“I said, ‘Coach, I made it!’” he said. “’Guess where I’m courtside working? The national championship game!’”

Not too long before that, LaLonde had been Stalma’s right-hand student . In exchange for the hoops doctorate he received, he did everything for Rossford basketball but sweep the floors. (“Union rules,” he cracked.) LaLonde was the team manager and statistician, and responsible for calling in game results to The Blade and other local media outlets, including WTOL, where sports director Orris Tabner took notice of his initiative and know-how.

That’s how LaLonde got his first big break in the media business, with Tabner hiring him as a sports reporter after graduation. His next one came years later, just a few months before that first Final Four.

In search of a new TV job somewhere warmer, he had sent his demo reel to CBS headquarters in New York, hoping to receive an endorsement he could slap on his resume.

Instead, next thing he knew, a sports producer at CBS was calling to offer him an audition. Was he free to lend a hand at an upcoming Winston Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway?

“You’re kidding,” he remembered thinking. “I was just looking for a grade to use on a resume, and now I’m a pit producer at the stock car race, helping line up interviews.”

LaLonde passed the test and the assignments kept coming, with his role morphing into that of a crack stats man.

Basically, that means he could come up with any stat at pretty much any time — and, for that matter, still can. As the lead college basketball statistician for CBS, he sits right behind the official scorer and, as he charts every play and detail on a pair of clipboards, provides a running commentary to the production truck, noting both statistical trends and first-time-since trivia.

For instance, when a technical foul was called during Michigan-Villanova championship game in 2018, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz was able to immediately tell viewers it was the first title-game ‘T’ since ... Chris Webber’s no-timeouts blunder in 1993. “Whoever is working the research desk for the TBS national title game broadcast should take a bow,” USA Today wrote. That was LaLonde.

It was a fitting full-circle moment, because, for LaLonde, his career has featured but one constant: the NCAA tournament on CBS. This is his 37th tourney for the network (although some games are now on Turner channels).

Over the years, LaLonde worked for many of the top properties in sports TV, including the NBA and Notre Dame football — including sideline reporter O.J. Simpson — on NBC and Monday Night Football with Al Michaels and Frank Gifford on ABC.

But, to the end, college hoops has endured as his first love — the game capable of producing the greatest drama in the greatest atmospheres. (Before he cut back in recent years, LaLonde worked as many as six games per week, on ESPN and the networks.)

His favorite memory: Toledo native Jim Jackson pouring in 30 points to lead No. 2 Ohio State past No. 4 Indiana 97-95 in a double-overtime thriller in 1991, after which ABC’s Keith Jackson told the audience above the St. John Arena din: “I would assume you enjoyed it.”

“You couldn’t hear anything,” LaLonde said. “I had a double-muff, noise-canceling headset, and I couldn’t hear and they could not hear me in the truck.”

Now, as the stats man prepares for his final game, all that’s left is for him to purchase a Final Four cap for Stalma — he gets the coach a souvenir every year — and for us to tip our caps in recognition of a career well done.

LaLonde said he’ll walk out of the Superdome late Monday night with only one regret.

“And that’s working for 39 years in the NCAA tournament and never once seeing Toledo or Bowling Green,” he said with a laugh. “Come on, I can’t wait anymore!”

