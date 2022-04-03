ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers star Joel Embiid to play vs. Cavaliers despite ankle soreness

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When the Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they will have their complete starting lineup on the second night of a back-to-back.

After being questionable for this matchup due to left ankle soreness, Joel Embiid will give it a go on Sunday against a Cavs team that is equally as banged up. It is missing main pieces Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

With Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers will rock with the regular starters: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. If they can pick up a win in this one, they will clinch a playoff spot for the fifth straight season.

The Sixers are coming off a dominant win Saturday over the Charlotte Hornets. against whom Embiid did a little bit of everything. They will need him to do it again on Sunday to lead the way with tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse set for 6 p.m. EDT.

