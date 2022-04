In many ways, the Orioles and Detroit Tigers are charting similar paths. They alternated the Major League Baseball Draft’s first overall pick from 2018 to 2020. They are the only organizations with two players both ranked among baseball’s top 10 prospects. But while Detroit seems ready to contend, the Orioles remain at least a year away. The Tigers seemed willing to carry both of their top ...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO