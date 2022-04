Demetrious Johnson isn’t interested in making excuses for his first defeat under the ONE Championship banner. Johnson is considered to be one of the best MMA fighters of all time. He remains the record holder for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses at 11. “Mighty Mouse” made his debut for ONE back in 2019 and while he’s had success with the promotion, there is a blemish.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO