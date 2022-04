UK military intelligence says heavy fighting continues in Mariupol

April 3 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the city, British military intelligence said on Sunday.

"The city continues to be subject to intense, indiscriminate strikes but Ukrainian Forces maintain a staunch resistance, retaining control in central areas," the Ministry of Defence said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

