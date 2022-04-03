Steven M. Sipple: Beckton's comments on Husker run game this spring raise eyebrows

First-year Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola works with his players during a Feb. 28 practice. Nebraska Athletics

Things I know, and things I think I know:

When Donovan Raiola was hired as Nebraska's offensive line coach in December, a natural question arose.

Could Raiola get his teachings and philosophies instituted quickly enough for marked improvement to occur during the 2022 season?

Harry Hiestand, Notre Dame's offensive line coach and a mentor of Raiola's, assures you it can happen.

"The players will get it because it's simple; it's not complicated," says Hiestand, 63, who coached Raiola in 2009 when Donovan was a reserve center for the Chicago Bears. "Donovan teaches fundamental, basic, common-sense football. All the things he teaches on that practice field every day will focus on what's important to getting blocks done.

"When you look on the field, there's not a lot of sleds and other apparatus out there. They're going to learn how to block on each other. They're going to block every play, every snap, like they're blocking in a game. When you're teaching blocking, you have to teach blocking on people, like it happens in a game. That's his focus."

According to Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton, the lone holdover from the Huskers' 2021 offensive staff, Raiola's linemen have picked up the new teachings well. At this point of spring practice -- the Huskers are now in their final week -- Beckton noted, "We move the ball in the run game pretty much every practice. I don't think the defense has gotten the better hand on us in the running game all spring.

"That kind of shows what we're doing up front."

Beckton said Nebraska now tries to keep its run-game package "a little more simple so the guys can actually execute versus some different looks."

We'll get a look for ourselves Saturday during the Red-White Spring Game. But Beckton's comments certainly jibe with what Hiestand has told me about Raiola's approach to coaching. Hiestand, by the way, is regarded as one of football's foremost offensive line experts. Raiola's history with Hiestand is a critical element in the Nebraska assistant's philosophies and development in the profession.

When Hiestand was Notre Dame's offensive line coach from 2012 to 2017, he hired Raiola in 2015 as a graduate assistant. Then, when Hiestand went back to the Bears in 2018, Raiola was his first call for the position of assistant offensive line coach, which Raiola held until taking the Nebraska job.

Their strong connection is why Nebraska fifth-year head coach Scott Frost sought out Hiestand for information on Raiola during the hiring process.

Hiestand's memory of his conversations with Frost shed an intriguing light on Frost's desires for his offensive line.

"After Scott interviewed Donovan, we talked and Scott mentioned a bunch of really important fundamentals that Donovan emphasized that are critical to blocking -- fundamentals that most guys who were quarterbacks and head coaches generally don't pay much attention to," Hiestand said. "It's often just noise to them. But Scott understood it and appreciated some of the things that Donovan pointed out to him. I'm like, 'Man, he's pointing out things that are important to him about blocking. He's really studied this. He's thought about it.'

"Scott wants his linemen's hands inside; he doesn't want them grabbing guys. He wants leverage, pad leverage. He wants physical play. He wants them running off the ball like the lines he played behind at Nebraska."

Frost obviously felt those elements weren't happening enough under Greg Austin.

"It's going to be a little different for the linemen," Hiestand said. "It's going to take them some time as they learn the techniques. But having Scott's understanding, and of course his support, is going to mean everything as the kids go through the transition."

It seems to be going well right now, for what it's worth.

* Wait a second. Nebraska's defense hasn't gotten the upper hand against the run game all spring? If Beckton is accurate or even close to accurate -- keep in mind, he's on the offensive staff -- it further solidifies the notion that the Huskers' most pressing concern is the defensive line. Is there enough experience? Enough overall talent?

That's a potentially scary situation, particularly in the run-oriented Big Ten West.

* Which, by the way, is why Nebraska has made Ochaun Mathis a transfer-portal priority. The former TCU defensive end has narrowed his list to Nebraska, Texas, USC, Ole Miss and Penn State. He's scheduled to be in Lincoln for the Red-White Game.

Some folks will tell you Texas is the favorite in the race. I'll tell you this for certain: Nebraska isn't getting Mathis on its roster for fewer than six figures in name, image and likeness money.

If things work out well for Mathis in 2022, he'll have only one more collegiate season, then it's off to the NFL.

So, six figures (easily) for six months in a program? Not a bad NIL deal.

* I wouldn't be surprised at all if Nebraska tries to go to the portal for another defensive lineman beside Mathis. Seems prudent.

* I like stories like Trent Hixson's. He's had to battle for playing time throughout his Nebraska career, and he just keeps coming. He started every game at left guard in 2019 before moving into a reserve role in 2020. Then, he had just two starts at left guard last season.

This spring, as a sixth-year senior, he's established himself atop the depth chart at center.

That's perseverance, amigos.