Kansas, North Carolina leaning on dynamic duos in title run

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina has an effective inside/outside combo in Armando Bacot and Caleb Love. Kansas will counter with David...

On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Jayhawks to NCAA Championship

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball punched its ticket to its sixth NCAA Championship appearance. The Jayhawks beat two-seed Villanova, 81-65, in the Final Four. KU quickly jumped to a 10-0 lead, and it stayed strong throughout. David McCormack led the team with 25 points. Ochai Agabji went 6-8 from the field, 6-7 from […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
KEYT

Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There are strong connections between North Carolina and Kansas. The storied programs heading into Monday night’s NCAA men’s championship game in New Orleans share stories and ties to some of the giants of the sport. The connections include late North Carolina Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith being a Kansas alumnus. Smith played for the Jayhawks under Phog Allen, who had learned the game from basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith. There is also Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams, who spent 33 years between the two schools as head coach. Tar Heels first-year coach Hubert Davis says he still remembers the pain of losing to Williams’ Kansas team in the 1991 Final Four as a guard on that North Carolina squad.
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Syracuse F Cole Swider not returning, to pursue pro career

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse forward Cole Swider will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft. Swider announced his decision on social media and said he would sign with an agent. The Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim, and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8. Swider also shot a team-high 41.1% from 3-point range. Syracuse finished 16-17. It was the first losing season in coach Jim Boeheim’s 46 years.
Sports
KEYT

NCAA woes: More fixing needed for hoops, all college sports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If the nine months that led to Monday night’s national title game proved anything, it’s that college sports are changing. Whoever shapes all these changes will help define whether the next decade in this multibillion-dollar ecosystem of sports, entertainment and education grows into an efficiently run business or devolves into total chaos. The NCAA has struggled with rules regarding paying players, gender equity, the newly relaxed transfer portal, an increasingly cluttered infractions system and, of course, the long-debated “One and Done” rule. The governing body is all but waving the white flag when it comes to figuring all this out, leaving questions as to who, exactly, will decide on the next big steps that college sports need to take.
KEYT

Dwayne Stephens leaves Michigan St to lead Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program. Stephens is scheduled to have his first news conference as Broncos coach on Wednesday. The former Spartans forward was on Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s staff for 19 seasons, including the last decade as an associate head coach. Clayton Bates resigned as Western Michigan’s coach last month after winning eight games in his second season. The Broncos have made four NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2014.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NOLA.com

Rod Walker: Kansas vs. North Carolina title game has tough act to follow after epic semifinal

Good luck, North Carolina and Kansas. You have a mighty tough act to follow Monday night after what happened in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday. There really aren’t enough adjectives to describe the atmosphere when North Carolina closed the curtains on the Mike Krzyzewski era in a game that staked its place in Superdome lore, right up there beside all the other iconic sporting events that have taken place in there.
COLLEGE SPORTS

