Premier League

Premier League hits and misses: Jarrod Bowen makes timely West Ham return as Dejan Kulusevski inspires Tottenham

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJarrod Bowen's return could not have been timelier for West Ham. Making his first start in a month after four games out...

BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
Aaron Cresswell
Dejan Kulusevski
Jarrod Bowen
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
SkySports

Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal. Premier League. Selhurst ParkAttendance: Attendance25,149. J Mateta (16'16th minute) W Zaha (74'74th minute pen)
ESPN

Liverpool can rely on Diogo Jota as Mo Salah struggles to get over World Cup disappointment

LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah played like a man who had just missed out on World Cup qualification as Liverpool made it 10 successive Premier League victories with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield, but as the Egypt forward struggled to shake off his Qatar 2022 disappointment, Diogo Jota showed once again that he can step up when his more celebrated teammates fail to deliver.
Daily Mail

Tottenham are ready to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer with a deal worth £25m expected at the end of the season - after winger's superb start to his loan spell from Juventus

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer. Spurs have two windows in which to buy the Sweden winger following the 18-month, £8million loan deal they struck to sign him from Juventus in January. They have an option to sign...
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
