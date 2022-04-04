ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

JetBlue Cancels Or Delays Dozens Of Flights At Logan Airport

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue passengers at Logan Airport were faced with more cancellations to start the week after a quarter of the airline’s flights were canceled and many were delayed over the weekend .

Nearly 40 more flights were canceled Monday morning. Passenger Matt Sahm and his girlfriend did not receive a notification their flight to Kennedy Airport in New York was canceled until they were on their way to the airport.

“We got an email that our flight was canceled. I was just like this can’t be real,” he told WBZ-TV. “We got here, we waited in line for 30 minutes for them to tell us there’s no flight to JFK, there’s no way to get to JFK.”

“I’m just kind of frustrated that it was such a last minute cancellation and sort of a lack of solutions from JetBlue,” said his girlfriend Elaine Zahng.

JetBlue sent out a statement Sunday, saying “Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry. We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

Several JetBlue flights at Logan Airport were canceled Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

But the delays and cancellations continued Monday.

“We woke up and got the notification and we’re like ‘ugh’,” passenger Kayla Williams told WBZ, saying her morning flight was delayed.

Grace Mueller says her flight back home to Washington, DC was canceled Sunday and her luck didn’t change Monday.

“I was put on a flight for this morning at 7 a.m. I arrived here this morning and my flight was canceled,” she said. “I was just a little frustrated. I don’t think there’s much that the people here can do to help.”

Several other airlines were also affected by similar issues across the country, including Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines.

Comments / 10

Scott Collins
2d ago

Good job Joe Biden you're destroying the airline industry he destroyed everything else next will be the real estate industry welcome to socialism keep voting democrat people more to come.

William Bolt
2d ago

We waited for 6 hours in Savannah last night. JetBlue .. arrived at 1 am instead of 7 pm. Many flights were massively delayed or just cancelled. Pilots and ground crew were the reasons we were told on the ground . It was NOT weather. Will never fly them again

Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 U.S. flights over weekend

Airlines canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country.
MIAMI, FL
