JetBlue Cancels Or Delays Dozens Of Flights At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue passengers at Logan Airport were faced with more cancellations to start the week after a quarter of the airline’s flights were canceled and many were delayed over the weekend .

Nearly 40 more flights were canceled Monday morning. Passenger Matt Sahm and his girlfriend did not receive a notification their flight to Kennedy Airport in New York was canceled until they were on their way to the airport.

“We got an email that our flight was canceled. I was just like this can’t be real,” he told WBZ-TV. “We got here, we waited in line for 30 minutes for them to tell us there’s no flight to JFK, there’s no way to get to JFK.”

“I’m just kind of frustrated that it was such a last minute cancellation and sort of a lack of solutions from JetBlue,” said his girlfriend Elaine Zahng.

JetBlue sent out a statement Sunday, saying “Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry. We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

But the delays and cancellations continued Monday.

“We woke up and got the notification and we’re like ‘ugh’,” passenger Kayla Williams told WBZ, saying her morning flight was delayed.

Grace Mueller says her flight back home to Washington, DC was canceled Sunday and her luck didn’t change Monday.

“I was put on a flight for this morning at 7 a.m. I arrived here this morning and my flight was canceled,” she said. “I was just a little frustrated. I don’t think there’s much that the people here can do to help.”

Several other airlines were also affected by similar issues across the country, including Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines.