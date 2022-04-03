ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William “Wid or Bill” Loren Vansickle, 93

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Wid or Bill” Loren Vansickle, 93, entered eternity in Heaven with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 21, 1928, in Greenup, KY., to the late Fred & Ethel Vansickle. William and Wilma (Bloomfield) Vansickle...

William “Bill” McGuire, Jr.

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William “Bill” McGuire, Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tn. He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Bill was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co. and a member of the U. M. W. A. District #17, Local 1405. He attended Cadet Primitive Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap. Bill loved to fish and spending time with his family.
William Lee “Bill” Cramer

William Lee “Bill” Cramer, 70, of Platteville, WI passed away on Friday, March 11th at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison following complications of heart failure. He was born February 6, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Joan Jane (Bier) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
William E. "Bill" Ostrander

William E. Ostrander, 78, of Beatrice, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on August 15, 1943 at Hiawatha, KS and graduated from Hiawatha High School. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. In 1970 he married his high school sweetheart, Susan, and they were blessed with three sons, Kenneth, William, and Jason. They later divorced. He worked for Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, owned and operated a tavern and pizzeria, and spent over 30 years at Neapco with 20 plus years in quality control. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. He enjoyed doing photography, gardening, and all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburg Steelers, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Ashland Leaves Victoria Sobbing in Her Mother’s Arms — and a Woman Who Looks Like Diane Jenkins Buys Allie’s House

At Crimson Lights, Billy runs into Traci, who tells him Jack has news from Los Angeles. Billy wonders what’s going on. Traci explains it’s Jack’s story to tell, but he’s learned some surprising information and she hopes it will help him heal. Billy wants to hear more, but Traci wants to let Billy know how amazing his podcast was. He credits her advice — to meditate — with helping him get there. They decide to take their positivity to Jack and head out.
Phyllis Comes Face-To-Face With Diane — And Victoria Sets a Plan in Motion

At Newman-Locke, an irritated Ashland arrives at the office, where Victoria’s on the phone and relays that their private jet to Tuscany has been delayed due to weather. Ashland takes the phone. The pilot tells him there appears to be an anomaly causing disturbances from both the east and the west. Ashland tells Victoria that for now, they’ll have to wait.
