William “Wid or Bill” Loren Vansickle, 93

William E. Ostrander, 78, of Beatrice, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on August 15, 1943 at Hiawatha, KS and graduated from Hiawatha High School. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. In 1970 he married his high school sweetheart, Susan, and they were blessed with three sons, Kenneth, William, and Jason. They later divorced. He worked for Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, owned and operated a tavern and pizzeria, and spent over 30 years at Neapco with 20 plus years in quality control. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. He enjoyed doing photography, gardening, and all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburg Steelers, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO