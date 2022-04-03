ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DK Metcalf, offseason program, QB competition and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6fjM_0eyKTnjJ00

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories about them from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Lamar Jackson recruiting DK Metcalf to Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuSwH_0eyKTnjJ00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks appear to be rebuilding this offseason, having traded Russell Wilson and released Bobby Wagner.

Does that mean they might move on from receiver DK Metcalf? Sensing the possibility, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes a pitch for Metcalf.

OTAs, minicamp dates announced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DC7Ui_0eyKTnjJ00
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The NFL announced offseason dates for all 32 NFL teams. The Seahawks will start their offseason workout program on April 19, OTAs on May 23 and minicamp June 14.

Darrell Taylor hurt by Russell Wilson trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ur5yg_0eyKTnjJ00
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The trade of Wilson to the Denver Broncos has caused a lot of reactions. Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor isn’t a fan. He was hurt by the trade.

QB competition coming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbD6Z_0eyKTnjJ00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are now in competition for Seattle’s starting job, and Pete Carroll calls it a “very competitive opportunity.”

TE Noah Fant frustrated by usage with Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1GXz_0eyKTnjJ00
John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Fant was one of the players the Seahawks received in the Russell Wilson trade. He hopes to have a different role in Seattle than he did in Denver. He was frustrated by his usage there, as he didn’t get to be the downfield threat he believes he is.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Believes Tom Brady Gave Bucs An Ultimatum

Earlier this week, Bruce Arians shocked the football world when he announced his retirement as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. The Buccaneers announced former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as head coach. Immediately after the move was announced, fans were wondering why Arians decided to retire. Some...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Final Pass Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick may not have taken an NFL snap in over five years, but his throwing arm still has some NFL strength. During halftime of Saturday’s Maize and Blue spring game in Ann Arbor, the former San Francisco quarterback participated in a 15-minute throwing workout in an attempt to attract the attention of NFL scouts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Cards Wire#Spotify#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It hasn’t been the best of offseasons for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers. Dallas has lost multiple key players in free agency, including Randy Gregory, while trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. There’s been turmoil...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

3 WR’s The Packers Must Target In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense is going to look a lot different in 2022 than it has the last few seasons. While they were able to work out a deal to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold, his No. 1 target from the better part of the last six seasons is moving on.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Colin Kaepernick Could’ve Joined the Vikings

Remember Harbaugh Mania, a period of days two months ago when it felt like Jim Harbaugh was becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings? You should. Because of tweets like this:. The Vikings and Harbaugh could not reach a deal, even though the parties talked for hours on...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson could be suspended for only four games

We recently heard that new Browns QB Deshaun Watson would not end up on the commissioner’s exempt list since he will not be criminally charged in connection with the sexual assault allegations for which he is still facing 22 civil suits. And, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes, the absence of criminal charges may also help Watson avoid a lengthy suspension.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

DK Metcalf To Cowboys? NFL World Is Speculating

Reports have emerged this weekend that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf might still be available in a trade despite Seattle’s statements to the contrary. But could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that gets him?. In a recent article for Cowboys Country on FanNation, Mike Fisher calls for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy