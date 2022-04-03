Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, Good Evening!

It has been a hard two years but music is coming back and so is the Benefit for CASA this year featuring the music of The Beatles. Let’s all come together on April 1st at 7 pm at the State Theatre and twist and shout as The Vibe, Third Party and a cavalcade of local Allstars perform the hits of the Beatles and other Beatles songs they like. I’ve got a feeling that for only $10 tickets to this event are going to go fast, so don’t let me down, grab yours at the box office or online at www.thestate.org.

